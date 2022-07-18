No one is surprised by Tristan Thompson’s antics at this point.

Just days after the news broke that Thompson, 31, and ex-girlfriend Khloe Kardashian, 38, are expecting a second child together via surrogate, the basketball player made a trip to Greece. Apparently, he was seen holding hands in Mykonos with a brunette woman who wasn’t Kardashian around 5 AM Sunday morning.

Thompson was also spotted at a club called Bonbonniere, so it’s possible that’s where they first encountered each other. He made an appearance Friday at the club around 2:30 am where he was photographed being surrounded by women and smoking hookah.

Last week, Kardashian’s rep confirmed that she and Thompson are expecting baby #2:

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.”

For those keeping track, it’s Kardashian’s second child and Thompson’s fourth. The former couple already share four-year-old daughter True. Thompson also has a five-year-old son named Prince with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig. Last year, it was revealed that he secretly fathered a son with model Maralee Nichols while still in a relationship with Kardashian.

It was reported that Thompson has yet to meet his seven-month-old son Theo. In addition to the Nichols cheating scandal, Thompson was also caught cheating on Kardashian when she was pregnant with their first child. He also apparently kissed Kardashian family friend Jordyn Woods while Thompson and Kardashian were on a break.

A source told PEOPLE: “Just like they do with True, Khloé will co-parent the baby with Tristan. Tristan is the dad and Khloé wants him involved as much as possible. He is great with True.”

Thompson is clearly the king of messy—so the news of him partying in Greece while his next child could be born any minute is very on brand.