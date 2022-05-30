Karri Turner, MDiv.

Age: 42

Occupation: Pastor at New Birth Church, Atlanta

What inspires your sense of style:

Everything! I love color, music, art and design.. all of these things inspires my style. My style also has a great deal to do with how i might be feeling at the moment, my mood certainly plays a major role in my style. I love how style gives me the ability to explore and try new things!

What is your favorite item (s) to wear:

I love a great pair of fitted jeans with holes in the knee. I love brightly colored tops and mini dresses in the spring and summer with eclectic jewelry like middle eastern bangles, hoop earrings and assorted gold necklaces. I love a sexy heeled mule or any show that laces up! I love colorful, light and easy pieces that look amazing but don’t require much work with a perfect crossbody bag to top it off.

Social handle:

@mzkarribaby - IG