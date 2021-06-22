The Funk Boutique: Self-Representation—How Can It Expand the Boundaries of Black Fashion?

“Enjoy the opulence.”

Twitter is a magical thing, and Jeremy O. Harris knows it. In just over a week, the long-awaited Zola—a film based on a viral Twitter thread in 2015 about Aziah “Zola” Wells and her 140+ tweet rant about a weekend Florida—will be available to view, and the playwright turned screenwriter hosted a private viewing of the film with... Gucci.

The Tony-nominated writer of Slave Play spoke with Highsnobiety about his process of writing Zola and the questions he had to ask in order to get the character right. Reflecting on this second iteration of the film, Harris says the following:



The Internet called it “The Thotyssey” for a reason. They related to her as Homer in the very first iteration of what this was. And that, I think, points to epic storytelling as something we needed and wanted again.﻿



As a writer, Jeremy O. Harris is one of those people that you can’t help but look up to and gravitate towards.

And not just other writers; Gucci hosted the “Very Jeremy” slumber party which featured not only the film but Harris draped over a chaise lounge getting his hair braided amid a group of models decked out in Gucci loungewear, from tracksuits to silky bomber jackets to plaid pajamas. Add to that an iconic photo of Harris completely submerged in a bubble bath in head-to-toe Gucci from the shoes to the sunglasses.



And of course, he closes out the shoot in a royal purple velvet suit on a grand staircase. Because why TF not.