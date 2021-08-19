Naomi Osaka is an absolute powerhouse. Just this week she won against Coco Gauff in round 16 in Cincinnati and continues to advocate for her mental health.

Another thing about Osaka…she’s always looking immaculate, which is why the recent announcement of her collaboration with the denim brand Levi’s is in perfect timing for fall. The Levi’s x Naomi Osaka line drops on August 24 in select Levi’s stores and online according to The Root’s managing editor of The Glow Up. The collection features four upcycled denim pieces: a kimono ($380), lace-up shorts ($150), crystal fringe shorts ($250) and a trucker jacket reimagined as a bustier top ($180).

Osaka has always loved being in kimonos and reflects on how rendering them in denim and sustainability is an interesting switch-up from what she’s used to. “The sustainability aspect was super important to me. And I love that every piece in the collection has been recycled or repurposed from old stock,” she said in a press release. Osaka has even stated she’d like to start her own brand with her sister one day, but “[loves] collab’ing with some great designers and learning the craft and the business.”

Taking a slight pivot—but not a big one—23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams has also dropped some beauty bombshells on us this week. Nike, which has been working to diversify their design team (h/t CNBC), has just launched a “diverse design incubator” program with Williams. This collection has been two years in the making and was designed by 10 New York-based streetwear apprentices, seven of whom have now been hired full-time by the company, per Women’s Wear Daily.

The program will occur each year and feature a new set of designers, giving them the opportunity to design for Nike and Williams. “I wanted to see more people who looked like me,” Williams told WWD.“It started with a conversation [with] Nike wanting to invest in the power of people, and embrace that diversity fosters creativity…I was excited to be a part of that.”

The collection which launches on September 1 with footwear, apparel and accessories, will have a “‘90s streetwear spirit.”