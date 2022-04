One of the many Black women who have shattered the political glass ceiling over the last couple of years, Stacey Abrams has been a major advocate and activist for voting rights and has led the fight against voter suppression in southern states.

Abrams is now running for governor in Georgia during the 2022 gubernatorial election. Needless to say, Abrams plans are to avenge her loss in 2018.

Here is her evolution as an activist, politician and person.