It’s hard to believe that we had to wait until 2022 to see a Black woman on the U.S. Supreme Court. But as we celebrate the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, we thought it was the perfect time to give some shine to some of the other amazing Black women who have battled discrimination and broken barriers to become firsts in their fields. Although we have lots to be proud of today, the 53-47 vote means we still have a long way to go.