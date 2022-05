Is there any rapper that optimizes the “American Dream” more than Jay-Z? I mean the guy went from being a drug dealer in Brooklyn to becoming one of the most popular, successful and respected rappers of all time. His style, flow and persona have influenced countless rappers to follow in his footsteps. But none of them can do it like Hov.

Throughout his career fans have had a peek into Jay-Z the person, rapper, husband, businessman and friend.

Here is the evolution of Jay-Z.