If a joint tour between two iconic hip-hop artists was on your 2022 Bingo card, then get ready to claim your prize at the front table! On Tuesday, it was announced that hip-hop legends Nas and the Wu-Tang Clan would be teaming up for a new tour this summer and fall.



Per Revolt, the legendary artists will be hitting the road for a nationwide “NY State of Mind” tour, with the beginning date set for Aug. 30. Tickets are expected to go on sale next Tuesday, April 26.

“This Summer we are bringing the heat with @Nas on our #NewYorkStateofMindTour. Coming to a city near you,” Wu-Tang captioned in a post to their official Instagram.

Added Nas in a separate post, #NYStateofMindtour with my brothers @wutangclan.”

The Illmatic artist recently performed at this year’s Grammys. In 2021, he released two albums, dropping Magic on Christmas Eve and the Grammy-nominated King’s Disease II in August. He also partnered with Showtime for a three-project series dedicated to hip-hop’s past, present and future.

As for Wu-Tang Clan, as previously reported by The Root, their album, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), was recently inducted into the National Recording Registry alongside Alicia Keys’ Grammy-winning debut Songs in A Minor and A Tribe Called Quest’s The Low End Theory. Their popular Hulu series, Wu-Tang: An American Saga is also slated to return for season three this fall.

The Emmy-nominated drama is inspired by “The Wu-Tang Manual and Tao of Wu, and based on the true story of the Wu-Tang Clan. Set in early ’90s New York at the height of the crack cocaine epidemic, the show tracks the Clan’s formation, a vision of Bobby Diggs a.k.a The RZA, who strives to unite a dozen young, black men that are torn between music and crime but eventually rise to become the unlikeliest of American success stories,” per the show’s official synopsis.

For more info on Nas and Wu-Tang’s official tour dates, be sure to hit up ticketmaster.com on April 26 to secure your seats!