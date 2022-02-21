The Tragedy of Macbeth

The only word that comes to mind for Denzel in The Tragedy of Macbeth is perfection. The pairing of some of the greatest words ever written with one of the greatest actors of all time is just pure perfection. There are no wasted moments in this performance. He gets every second of every emotion out of these words. As hard as he goes full Shakespeare, he never goes too hard. His performance goes right up to the edge of over the top, then he pulls back just enough. He’s basically a symphony conductor who never lets the music get away from him, leading the orchestra exactly where it needs to go.