There’s so much good TV right now, it’s impossible to keep up with it all. As 2022 winds down, and you get a few extra days off during the holiday season, take some time to catch up on the best movies and TV series of the year. From hard-hitting documentaries, to comic book superheroes, to prestige TV, to dragons, there’s literally something for everyone. Before you add new choices to your binge list in 2023, catch up on what you missed in 2022.
Thor: Love and Thunder - Disney+
After the events of Avengers: Endgame, the God of Thunder is in a much better place mentally, but he still has some unfinished business from his past to handle. He also has to deal with a hilariously awkward triangle between his weapons Mjolnir and Stormbreaker.
Severance - AppleTV+
Take notes while you follow this unique workplace dramedy, as you will definitely need to keep track of who’s who.
Titans - HBO Max
If you haven’t watched this DC Comics drama, you are missing out on the can’t miss performance of Anna Diop as Kory/Starfire. The way she lets the character be simultaneously vulnerable and strong is beautiful.
Black Adam - Digital release
If you didn’t get to see Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s anti-hero kicking ass in theaters, the DC Comics action epic is available on digital release Nov. 22. Bonus: stay for the credits, you won’t be disappointed.
House of the Dragon - HBO Max
Though this latest entry in the Game of Thrones universe is predictably familiar, the final few episodes are so action-packed they make the season worth investing in.
Gangs of London - AMC+
This drama following the fascinating characters populating London’s criminal world is not for everyone, but it’s an absolute thriller.
Andor - Disney+
This Star Wars spy thriller about the origins of the rebellion is extremely timely. Take notes on defeating an Empire. You may need them down the road.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - Prime Video
Middle-earth gets inclusive in Prime Video’s stunning introduction to The Lord of the Rings universe.
Nope - Peacock
If you missed Jordan Peele’s wild alien invasion at the theater, beginning Nov. 18, you can catch it on Peacock and try to process it in the comfort of your own home.
The Woman King - Digital release
Viola Davis’ epic action hit about the badass Agojie warriors will be available digitally on Nov. 22.
Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul - Peacock
Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown “Shake for the Lord” as a megachurch pastor and his wife hilariously try to regain their reputations.
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Disney+
Jennifer Walters charming entry into the MCU is both hilarious and thought-provoking, as her explanation of how being a woman prepares her for life as a Hulk is brilliant. Bonus points for She-Hulk twerking with Megan Thee Stallion.
Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire - AMC+
Jacob Anderson, Sam Reid and Bailey Bass bring new flavor to Anne Rice’s popular vampire tale. Warning: Once you start this one, you will not be able to stop until you’ve watched all seven episodes.
The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey - AppleTV+
Samuel L. Jackson reminds everyone that he’s so much more than Nick Fury with his heartbreaking performance of a man suffering from dementia.
Bel-Air - Peacock
The surprise of the year is how Bel-Air is able to thread the impossible needle of staying true to its sitcom roots, while establishing its own unique, fascinating world.
P-Valley - Starz
Enjoy Season 2 of this empowering Starz drama because we won’t be back at the Pynk until Season 3 premieres in two years.
Atlanta - Hulu
If I’m being honest, you don’t necessarily need to binge all of Atlanta Season 4. But, you definitely need to see the brilliant “The Goof Who Sat By the Door,” which is a full mockumentary on the making of A Goofy Movie.
Rap Sh!t - HBO Max
Issa Rae’s latest examination of female friendship and the fight for a satisfying career is worth another look.
61st Street - AMC+/ALLBLK
Courtney B. Vance delivers another acting masterclass in this gripping AMC+/ALLBLK drama. Sadly, the story of a young Black man being victimized by the criminal justice system is all too familiar.
Descendant - Netflix
This critically acclaimed documentary follows the residents of Africatown as they fight to preserve their history.
Aftershock - Hulu
The maternal mortality rate among Black women becomes personal for two men who bond over losing their partners.
Obi-Wan Kenobi - Disney+
Moses Ingram gives a standout performance as Third Sister in this captivating story of the famed Jedi’s lost years on Tatooine.
