There’s so much good TV right now, it’s impossible to keep up with it all. As 2022 winds down, and you get a few extra days off during the holiday season, take some time to catch up on the best movies and TV series of the year. From hard-hitting documentaries, to comic book superheroes, to prestige TV, to dragons, there’s literally something for everyone. Before you add new choices to your binge list in 2023, catch up on what you missed in 2022.

