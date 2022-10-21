Fans and loyal patrons of the fictional strip club, The Pynk, were excited to learn on Thursday that their beloved show P-Valley would be returning for a third season on STARZ.



The highly popular show, which clocked in at an impressive 10.3 million viewers per week in its second season according to Entertainment Tonight, was created by Katori Hall and stars a highly entertaining entourage of actors who bring their all to the show episode after episode. Those include folks like Brandee Evans, Nicco Annan, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Shannon Thornton, and more. Thanks to their unapologetically Southern portrayals and the nuanced and tender approach to relevant topics, the show continues to prove why it’s one of the network’s best performing series—and why stories like it and more deserve to be shown and told.

So why do we have to wait two whole years before it comes back on our screens? According to Hall, that’s how much time it takes for greatness like the kind present in P-Valley to be properly mined and molded.

“I always say, ‘I think I can lay down in my grave and be well-rested and be fine because I did everything that I set out to do with this season.’ I feel so satisfied,” she explained to ET following the season two finale. “I feel proud of not only the writing, but also the acting, the moments we created.”

She added,“I want people, over the next two years—because it’ll take that long—to just remember these iconic TV moments that we were able to craft with love and care and consideration.”

Hey, look, I get it. The creative process is the creative process. Plus, that coupled with the inner workings of network obligations, choppy production schedules and more, good things, unfortunately, do take some time. However, if I’ve learned anything from Atlanta’s extended hiatus it’s that sometimes, absence doesn’t make the heart grow fonder. Sometimes, for a show that’s so tapped in culturally, a long break in between could prove to be disservice for an audience who’s been so used to a show meeting them where they’re at and approaching topics and context that are relevant RIGHT NOW—not two years from now.

And that’s not to say that I don’t trust Hall’s (or Glover’s, for that matter) storytelling abilities, because I do. I just hope that the long break away from Chucalissa doesn’t chip away at audiences appetite in an already overly-saturated content market. But, if you should find yourself so tempted, you can re-familiarize yourself by streaming seasons one and two on the STARZ app or through Hulu. I’ll meet you down in the valley in 2024!