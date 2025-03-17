Chloe Bailey Talks Swarm, Praise This, New Music & Dating on That's So Random
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The Best 'Residuals' Challenge Remixes: Tank, Chlöe Bailey and More

Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
© 2025 G/O Media
Music

The Best 'Residuals' Challenge Remixes: Tank, Chlöe Bailey and More

Thanks to Chris Brown and his NAACP Image Award-winning song, it's spawned a myriad of sonically superb videos. Let's get into the goodness!

By
Shanelle Genai
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled The Best &#39;Residuals&#39; Challenge Remixes: Tank, Chlöe Bailey and More
Screenshot: YouTube/ ILOVERNB

If you were still on the fence about whether or not R&B as a genre was dead, allow us to introduce you to the “Residuals” Challenge because it’s sure to change your mind!

Advertisement

The challenge— inspired by Chris Brown’s song “Residuals” off his deluxe, Grammy-winning album “11:11"— was issued by fellow singer Tank back in February and asked for artists to put their unique verses on the song. Since then, it’s taken social media by storm and allowed for various singers within the category to show off their impressive vocals and storytelling skills. Some of those singers include Mario, Chloe Bailey, Jacob Latimore (and even R. Kelly all the way from the prison.)

But because we know some things are better shown and not told, we’ve gathered some of the best challenges from all over for you to indulge in! So get ready to do some vocal warmups and keep reading.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 15

Tank

Tank

Advertisement

The originator of the challenge, Tank proved to us all why he’s an OG in the R&B game and came through hitting all the right notes!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 15

J Moss

J Moss

Advertisement

Who said gospel singers couldn’t get in on the fun? J Moss hopped on the trend and easily blew everyone out of the water with both his creativity and vocal prowess. The sprit was definitely moving!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 15

Shawn Stockman

Shawn Stockman

Advertisement

Yet another OG in the game, Shawn Stockman from Boyz II Men brought a little acoustic flair with his rendition and reminded us all that he was true to this and not new to this!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 15

Jacob Latimore

Jacob Latimore

Advertisement

As quiet as it’s kept, Jacob Latimore puts out some pretty dope music and hopefully his dope challenge will start making everybody pay more attention.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 15

Mario

Mario

Advertisement

Mario easily slid his version into the top five thanks to his always impressive voice, but his runs and falsettos were just insane! Yaass, Mario!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 15

WanMor

WanMor

Advertisement

Arguably the youngest contenders for this challenge, WanMore—comprised of all four sons of Boyz II Men singer Wanya Morris—brought some youthful yet soulful energy into the mix. And believe us when we tell you, this group has a hella bright future in front of them!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 15

Vedo

Vedo

Advertisement

We don’t know about you, but it’s something about how Vedo always starts with “it’s Vedo baby” that just let’s us know we’re in for a vocal treat. And the way his verses seem to always uplift women just makes him an extra winner in our book!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 15

Tone Stith

Tone Stith

Advertisement

There’s something so effortless, so smooth, so angelic about the way Tone Stith slide on this beat. It honestly feels like a breath of fresh air and we’re thankful for the inhale!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 15

Blaq Tuxedo

Blaq Tuxedo

Advertisement

Surprise, surprise! Blaq Tuxedo, the Grammy-winning producing duo (who also happen to be brothers) behind Chris Brown’s song and albums are also phenomenal singers and took the time to get from behind the booth and in front of the mics. If you needed a sign to go check out their own music, this is it! Trust us, you won’t be disappointed.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 15

Will Gittens

Will Gittens

Advertisement

Shawn Stockman wasn’t the only one who brought some seriously smooth acoustics to this challenge. And just like him, that guitar was playing second fiddle to Gittens amazing voice!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 15

Trevor Jackson

Trevor Jackson

Advertisement

Watch out world, Trevor Jackson is grown and ready to take his velvet voice and seduce all the ladies on this challenege. Zoey, you lost a good one girl but don’t worry, we’ll make sure he’s not alone!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 15

Avery Wilson

Avery Wilson

Advertisement

There is no one—and we do mean NO ONE— that can sing like Avery Wilson. Runs, riffs and range are truly in his DNA and this challenge provided yet another perfect platform for him to show up and show out. Sang, Avery!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 15

Chlöe Bailey

Chlöe Bailey

Advertisement

Now you know we couldn’t make this list without including a female perspective and that’s exactly what we got with Chlöe Bailey and her rendition. She honestly never misses and neither did this challenge.

Advertisement

15 / 15