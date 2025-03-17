The Best 'Residuals' Challenge Remixes: Tank, Chlöe Bailey and More

If you were still on the fence about whether or not R&B as a genre was dead, allow us to introduce you to the “Residuals” Challenge because it’s sure to change your mind!

The challenge— inspired by Chris Brown’s song “Residuals” off his deluxe, Grammy-winning album “11:11"— was issued by fellow singer Tank back in February and asked for artists to put their unique verses on the song. Since then, it’s taken social media by storm and allowed for various singers within the category to show off their impressive vocals and storytelling skills. Some of those singers include Mario, Chloe Bailey, Jacob Latimore (and even R. Kelly all the way from the prison.)

But because we know some things are better shown and not told, we’ve gathered some of the best challenges from all over for you to indulge in! So get ready to do some vocal warmups and keep reading.