The Best Dressed Performers From Essence Fest 2023

One of the Blackest annual gatherings, better known as Essence Festival of Culture, went down this past weekend in New Orleans. The star-studded event featured celebrities ranging from Kamala Harris to Lauryn Hill, with everyone in attendance being dressed to impressed.



In honor of hip hop turning 50, the Caesars Superdome transformed into the backdrop for a tribute to rap pioneers like Slick Rick, Ice Cube, E-40, JJ Fad and more. From Kangol hats to fat gold rope chains, the fashion simply spoke for itself at this year’s celebration. Here are the best dressed celebrities from Essence Fest 2023.