The Best Dressed Performers From Essence Fest 2023

Music

The Best Dressed Performers From Essence Fest 2023

From Janelle Monae to Lauryn Hill, the stars definitely dressed to the nines.

By
Candace McDuffie
Comments (1)
Image for article titled The Best Dressed Performers From Essence Fest 2023
Photo: Kaitlyn Morris/FilmMagic (Getty Images)

One of the Blackest annual gatherings, better known as Essence Festival of Culture, went down this past weekend in New Orleans. The star-studded event featured celebrities ranging from Kamala Harris to Lauryn Hill, with everyone in attendance being dressed to impressed.

In honor of hip hop turning 50, the Caesars Superdome transformed into the backdrop for a tribute to rap pioneers like Slick Rick, Ice Cube, E-40, JJ Fad and more. From Kangol hats to fat gold rope chains, the fashion simply spoke for itself at this year’s celebration. Here are the best dressed celebrities from Essence Fest 2023.

Lauryn Hill

Lauryn Hill

Lauryn Hill performs onstage during day 1 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Lauryn Hill performs onstage during day 1 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Photo: Erika Goldring (Getty Images)

The legendary songstress took the stage at Caesars Superdome in an ornate and gorgeous colorful flock. Songs from her setlist included “Doo Wop (That Thing)” and “Ex-Factor.” Wyclef also joined Hill onstage to perform Fugees hits.

Janelle Monae

Janelle Monae

Singer Janelle Monae performs onstage during night 1 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Singer Janelle Monae performs onstage during night 1 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Photo: Paras Griffin (Getty Images)

The “Lipstick Lover” singer donned a playful black and white geometric outfit during her performance. Monae’s peek-a-boo top led to a playful moment where she briefly flashed one of her breasts—which was censored by pink tape, of course.

E-40

E-40

E-40 performs on day two of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
E-40 performs on day two of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Photo: Josh Brasted (Getty Images)

The indelible E-40 sported a red knit cap with matching red sunglasses, as well as a black metallic shirt and a gleaming medallion necklace.

Big Boi

Big Boi

Big Boi performs on day two of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Big Boi performs on day two of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Photo: Josh Brasted (Getty Images)

If there’s one thing Big Boi is going to do, it’s represent Atlanta to the fullest! The Outkast member sported one of his luxurious furs, a red and white fitted and several gold chains.

Lady Of Rage

Lady Of Rage

Lady of Rage performs on day two of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Lady of Rage performs on day two of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Photo: Josh Brasted (Getty Images)

She rocks rough and stuff with her Afro Puffs! Lady of Rage rocked the Essence Festival stage with her biggest and best accessory: a head full of natural coils.

Gucci Mane

Gucci Mane

Gucci Mane performs on day two of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Gucci Mane performs on day two of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Photo: Josh Brasted (Getty Images)

The “Lemonade” rapper showed off a toned physique as he wore a black Prada shirt draped in layers of jewelry. Gucci completed the look with a pair of oversized black sunglasses.

Ludacris

Ludacris

Ludacris performs on day two of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Ludacris performs on day two of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Photo: Josh Brasted (Getty Images)

Ludacris graced the Essence Fest stage with oversized rings, white geometric glasses and a golden sleeveless shirt that said “honor the gift.”

JJ Fad

JJ Fad

Dania Burke (L) and Juana Burns of JJ Fad perform on day two of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Dania Burke (L) and Juana Burns of JJ Fad perform on day two of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Photo: Josh Brasted (Getty Images)

The “Supersonic” super group sported braids, matching pink jackets and black pants. To top off their modest yet dope looks, JJ Fad had microphones that were diamond encrusted.

Ice-T

Ice-T

Ice-T performs on day two of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Ice-T performs on day two of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Photo: Josh Brasted (Getty Images)

The man who was pivotal in the gangsta rap movement of the 80s and 90s kept it simple in all black, sporting black pants, a black Dolce and Gabbana top, a single gold chain and sunglasses.

Jill Scott

Jill Scott

Jill Scott performs on day two of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Jill Scott performs on day two of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Photo: Josh Brasted (Getty Images)

Jilly from Philly made her all black ensemble sparkle with beaded epaulets, colorful earrings and stiletto nails.

Lil Jon

Lil Jon

Lil Jon performs on day two of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Lil Jon performs on day two of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Photo: Josh Brasted (Getty Images)

Lil Jon wore a green knit bucket hat on the Essence stage as well as a conspicuous chain, a white textured shirt and oversized sunglasses.

Monica

Monica

Monica performs on day two of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Monica performs on day two of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Photo: Josh Brasted (Getty Images)

The R&B princess wore a patterned ensemble complete with black thigh-high boots.

Big Freedia

Big Freedia

Big Freedia performs on day two of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Big Freedia performs on day two of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Photo: Josh Brasted (Getty Images)

Big Freedia came to slay in a zebra-patterned outfit completed with an ombre hairstyle.

Coco Jones

Coco Jones

Coco Jones performs on day 2 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on July 01, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Coco Jones performs on day 2 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on July 01, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Photo: Erika Goldring (Getty Images)

Sis served us body, perfectly laid hair and a flawless manicure when she performed at Caesars Superdome. Jones was a vision in orange—and it’s one we’ll never forget.

Rico Nasty

Rico Nasty

Rico Nasty performs onstage at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 01, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Rico Nasty performs onstage at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 01, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Photo: Erika Goldring (Getty Images)

The “Smack a B*tch” rapper showed off her tattoos in a black sleeveless top accompanied by a black satin skirt with a flower embroidered on the side.

Juvenile

Juvenile

Juvenile performs onstage during day 1 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture at Caesars Superdome on June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Juvenile performs onstage during day 1 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture at Caesars Superdome on June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Photo: Erika Goldring (Getty Images)

Juvenile was gleefully Gucci’d out in an orange and white logo shirt accompanied by a matching headpiece. The “Slow Motion” rapper topped off the look with an orange backpack.

Doug E. Fresh

Doug E. Fresh

Doug E. Fresh performs on day 1 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Doug E. Fresh performs on day 1 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Photo: Erika Goldring (Getty Images)

The legendary hip hop personality topped off an all white outfit with a metallic jacket.

Ari Lennox

Ari Lennox

Ari Lennox performs onstage during day 1 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Ari Lennox performs onstage during day 1 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Photo: Erika Goldring (Getty Images)

Ari Lennox was a site in red as the songstress took over the Caesars Superdome in a sexy ensemble.

Tobe Nwigwe

Tobe Nwigwe

Tobe Nwigwe performs onstage during day 1 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Tobe Nwigwe performs onstage during day 1 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Photo: Erika Goldring (Getty Images)

The singer wore a brilliant boxy green mint green suit during his Essence Fest performance.

Slick Rick

Slick Rick

Slick Rick performs on day one of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Slick Rick performs on day one of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Photo: Josh Brasted (Getty Images)

Leave it to Slick Rick The Ruler to pull off an oversized magenta top and a ridiculous chain as he dominated the Essence Fest stage.

Missy Elliott

Missy Elliott

Missy Elliott performs onstage during The Essence Festival Of Culture on July 01, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Missy Elliott performs onstage during The Essence Festival Of Culture on July 01, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Photo: Johnny Nunez (Getty Images)

Missy brought the heat (literally) during her Essence Fest performance in a purple sequined jumpsuit, gigantic hoop earrings and sunglasses.

