2023 ESSENCEFest: Tyler James Williams Speaks Supreme Court Decision Restricting Affirmative Action

Emmy-nominated actor Tyler James Williams is speaking out on the recent Supreme Court decision that restricts affirmative action in higher education.



Speaking alongside W. K. Kellogg Foundation CEO and president, La June Montgomery Tabron about their new initiative—which aims to shine a light on the importance of early childcare and education, celebrate educators, caregivers, communities, and organizations helping children overcome obstacles in the classroom and beyond—Williams told The Root:

“I think the ruling that was passed was incredibly unfortunate. But I think one of the things that I’ve seen is missing from the conversation is [that] it will create and continue to exacerbate inequity on the collegiate level—but we already have inequity at the elementary level. And we have for some time. As unfortunate as that is, we can start this advocacy at age zero. And that’s what I love about what the W.K.Kellogg Foundation is doing because if we start young, then hopefully we can build a generation of educated, informed community members who can affect change in the very ways this initiative is talking about. So we don’t have this misinformation that’s flying around about affirmative action. We have people who can look at their politicians and their policymakers with a critical view. But that education doesn’t start once you get a voting age. That education starts at the very beginning.”

Additionally, as part of the new partnership with Kellogg, throughout the summer the Abbott Elementary star will underscore first-hand accounts of early childcare and education advocates in New Mexico, Michigan, Louisiana, and Mississippi. Narrated by Williams, viewers will see the work of those advocates as they fight to provide equitable learning and development opportunities for children around the country. With this new initiative and the continuous positive impact of Abbott, Williams said he hopes these steps will inspire people and policymakers to think and talk about the inequity in early education “from the heart first” so that they can take the actions necessary to change it.

“I’m seeing people talk about in a very real and tangible way, what it must be like to be an educator in a school of color that is dealing with severe inequity. And is dealing with a severe lack of resources and but then not just talking about it from a political point of view, but they’re talking about it with their heart,” Williams told The Root. “I think what this show does on a human level, is it turns the conversation about education from one that is just about policy to one that has people thinking about the Barbara Howards of the world and the Janine Teagues of the world and the Gregory Eddie’s of the world. And we’re sitting there wondering, these people who are showing up everyday and choosing to do this job that is not glamorous, that is not easy—why do they not have the resources needed to do that job?”

“So if we can have people thinking about it from their heart first and then pivot them with conversations like what the Kellogg Foundation is doing and showing we can take these resources and push it towards these characters that exist in real life and support them—then we ca actually affect change. Then we’re doing more then just entertaining people. At the end of this, when this is all said and done, when this show is finally done: if we can see that the educational system is in a different place then we actually left a mark,” he concluded.



For more information about Williams’ and the Kellogg Foundation’s initiative and video series, head to www.everychildthrives.com.