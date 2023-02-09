The Best and Worst Wax Figures of Black Celebrities

Once a celebrity reaches a certain level of fame, they are immortalized by Madame Tussauds Wax Museum. Like most statues, these figures can be hit or miss. Sometimes they’re uncannily spot on, while others are so bad they’re baffling. Black celebrities seem to be a particular problem for the museum as its artists seem to have issues with skin tones and facial features. With Rihanna receiving another wax figure ahead of her performance at Super Bowl LVII, we thought it was time to look at the best and worst Madame Tussauds wax figures of Black celebrities.

