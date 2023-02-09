The Best and Worst Wax Figures of Black Celebrities

The Best and Worst Wax Figures of Black Celebrities

With Rihanna's new wax figure revealed this week, we decided to check out the craziest and most stunning celebrity wax figures of all.

Stephanie Holland
Photo: Madame Tussaud’s/Twitter

Once a celebrity reaches a certain level of fame, they are immortalized by Madame Tussauds Wax Museum. Like most statues, these figures can be hit or miss. Sometimes they’re uncannily spot on, while others are so bad they’re baffling. Black celebrities seem to be a particular problem for the museum as its artists seem to have issues with skin tones and facial features. With Rihanna receiving another wax figure ahead of her performance at Super Bowl LVII, we thought it was time to look at the best and worst Madame Tussauds wax figures of Black celebrities.

Rihanna

Photo: Jamie McCarthy (Getty Images)

The “Diamonds” singer has multiple wax figures at various museums around the world. Her newest one, based on her 2018 Met Gala look, can be found at Madame Tussauds New York. She will also have a figure based on her Super Bowl LVII look revealed later in the year at Madame Tussauds Orlando.

Rihanna’s Wax Figure

Photo: Madame Tussauds/Twitter
Angela Bassett

Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety (Getty Images)

Honestly, if Angela Bassett ever needs to take a break from photo lines or has to do a dangerous stunt on 9-1-1, she can just send in her figure. The resemblance is spooky.

Angela Bassett’s Wax Figure

Jennifer Hudson

Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

The EGOT-winner’s statue is at Madame Tussauds New York – Times Square. The talk show host participated in a “sitting” where “more than 200 measurements were taken to capture the singer and actor’s exact features.” Having her involvement in the figure’s creation certainly made all the difference.

Jennifer Hudson’s Wax Figure

Photo: Bruce Glikas (Getty Images)
Beyoncé

Photo: Emma McIntyre (Getty Images)

There’s only one Beyoncé. However, this version from Madame Tussaud’s Berlin is probably the best figure we’ve seen of Queen Bey.

Beyoncé’s Wax Figure

Nicki Minaj

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris (Getty Images)

When Nicki Minaj’s wax figure was unveiled in 2015 at Madame Tussaud’s Las Vegas, fans were immediately upset about the fact that a Black woman was put in a questionable position. Mirroring a scene from her “Anaconda” video, she was on all fours, with her butt in the air. The pose inspired visitors to take sexually suggestive photos. Turns out Nicki was in on the whole process and was fine with the figure.

Nicki Minaj’s Wax Figure

Naomi Campbell

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain (Getty Images)

Naomi Campbell is one of the most beautiful women in the world. Seems like it would be a slam dunk to make her look gorgeous. Somehow Musee Grevin in Paris managed to mess it up.

Naomi Campbell’s Wax Figure

Michael Jackson

Photo: Phil Walter (Getty Images)

Michael Jackson had several different looks in his long career, so there have been countless figures made of the superstar. The more recent ones seem to look more like him, as artists always had problems with his darker skin tone.

Michael Jackson’s Wax Figure

Photo: Tim Whitby (Getty Images)
Lizzo

Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

The Grammy-winner just unveiled her figure at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas in January, The interactive display is based on her 2019 BET Awards performance and sits on top of a giant wedding cake.

Lizzo’s Wax Figure

Photo: Madame Tussaud’s/Twitter
LeBron James

Photo: Harry How (Getty Images)

Let’s be honest: LeBron totally wishes he had the hair his wax figure at the Museo de Cera in Mexico City has.

LeBron James’ Wax Figure

Photo: Hector Vivas (Getty Images)
Al Roker

Photo: Jamie McCarthy (Getty Images)

This statue of America’s favorite weatherman isn’t that bad, but no wax figure will ever capture Al Roker’s infectious positivity and enthusiasm.

Al Roker’s Wax Figure

Photo: Cindy Ord (Getty Images)
Serena Williams

Photo: Tasos Katopodis (Getty Images)

This is very close and Serena seems happy with the finished product. But, if I’m being honest, the Madame Tussauds New York figure looks more like Venus than Serena.

Serena Williams’ Wax Figure

Photo: Bryan Bedder (Getty Images)
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

Photo: Mike Coppola (Getty Images)

Madame Tussaud’s London has a whole Royal Family display. When they decided to step down as senior royals, the museum removed Harry and Meghan from the attraction. However, in 2022 the couple was back in the picture. It’s always something with those royals.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex’s Wax Figures

Photo: Entertainment Tonight/Twitter
