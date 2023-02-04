The Biggest Black Grammy Snubs Of All Time

Hip Hop Not Welcome

Even though the Grammys started in 1958, it wasn’t until 1989 that D.J. Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince’s “Parents Just Don’t Understand” became the first hip-hop recording to win a Grammy for Best Rap Performance. However, no rapper or rap group was invited to perform on the show. A year later, the pair also became the first hip-hop act to perform at the Grammys. “We’d like to dedicate this performance to all the rappers last year that stood with us and helped us to earn the right to be on this stage tonight,” Smith said.