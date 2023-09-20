Ten Year Itch: The Most Memorable TV Premieres of 2013

Coulson and May Are Locked In a Room - Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. was Marvel’s first foray into connecting its movie universe to TV series. Because of the separation between the two divisions, it didn’t always get the due it deserved. The fact that we never got to see Coulson and his team on the big screen is one of the studio’s biggest mistakes.