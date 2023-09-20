Ten Year Itch: The Most Memorable TV Premieres of 2013

Ten Year Itch: The Most Memorable TV Premieres of 2013

Before the new TV season begins, we reminisce about Brooklyn Nine-Nine, PAW Patrol, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and other shows that premiered 10 years ago.

Stephanie Holland
Screenshot: Brooklyn Nine-Nine/YouTube

As the new fall TV season kicks off, it’s abundantly clear that the television landscape has undergone drastic changes. Broadcast and cable no longer set the standard for what kind of series audiences crave. Just for fun, ahead of this new season, we wanted to take a look at notable shows that hit the airwaves 10 years ago and see how we’re remembering through our 2023 gaze.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine - Peacock

Holt and Terry’s Dancing Skills | Brooklyn Nine-Nine

The hilarious police comedy perfectly balanced its signature absurdity with a moving amount of genuine emotion.

The Blacklist - Peacock

Dembe Delivers Emotional Monologue about Red | The Blacklist | NBC

It started as a unique take on the “criminal helps cops” trope, but unfortunately, this long-running drama ended up drowning in its own mythology. However, the early seasons are definitely worth a rewatch.

Orange is the New Black - Netflix

Orange Is the New Black - Poussey Sings Amazing Grace Scene (S1E13) | Rotten Tomatoes TV

As one of Netflix’s earliest original series, Orange is the New Black laid the groundwork for what streaming would become.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. - Disney+

Coulson and May Are Locked In a Room - Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. was Marvel’s first foray into connecting its movie universe to TV series. Because of the separation between the two divisions, it didn’t always get the due it deserved. The fact that we never got to see Coulson and his team on the big screen is one of the studio’s biggest mistakes.

The Originals - Amazon Freevee

The Originals 4x07 - Klaus & Marcel talk

This spinoff of The Vampire Diaries followed the Mikaelsons back to New Orleans where the city’s rich supernatural lore was used to create a captivating mythology for the family, their friends and enemies.

Ray Donovan - Paramount+

‘Say It To My Face’ Ep. 6 Official Clip | Ray Donovan | Season 7

This critcally-acclaimed Showtime drama had a somewhat erratic schedule, so you’d be forgiven if it drifted off your radar at times. What makes it so interesting is that no one in this family is likeable. This entire show plays out in shades of gray.

Guy’s Grocery Games - Food Network/Max

CHALLENGE: Make a High-End Meal with Clearance Aisle Ingredients | Guys Grocery Games | Food Network

Here’s the thing: This Food Network competition show is on so often it feels like it’s been longer than 10 years. Yes, Guy Fieri is A LOT. But it makes for easy viewing on those days when you just need to veg out.

Drunk History - Paramount+

The Friendship of Ella Fitzgerald and Marilyn Monroe (feat. Gabourey Sidibe) - Drunk History

Celebrities and comedians telling stories from history while getting drunk. It’s both educational and hilarious.

The Haves and the Have Nots - Prime Video

Hanna and Veronica Have a Blowout Fight | Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots | OWN

Everything you need to know about this drama is right there in the title. It’s just a good old fashioned primetime soap. And nothing says guilty pleasure fun like a fight.

Orphan Black - AMC+

Best Clone Swaps | Orphan Black Top Moments | BBC America

Tatiana Maslany is ridiculously awesome as the various clones in this severely underrated cult sci-fi hit. I’m not claiming that the story always makes sense, but Maslany is absolutely always entertaining.

Real Husbands of Hollywood - Paramount+

Disciplined By A Flight Attendant | Real Husbands of Hollywood S4 EP5 #BETRealHusbandsOfHollywood

Kevin Hart’s reality show send up is hit or miss, but it can occasionally make for fun viewing.

Under the Dome - Paramount+

Under the Dome Season 1 Trailer

When it premiered in 2013, this weird sci-fi drama followed the citizens of small town who are cut off from the world by a dome that mysteriously traps them. Nowadays, it feels a little less far fetched and crazy.

Sleepy Hollow - Prime Video

Sleepy Hollow/ First meeting

The idea that America’s founding was surrounded in supernatural lore was really interesting. Nicole Beharie was a breath of fresh air as heroine Abbie Mills, but the newly discovered backstage drama has taken all the fun out of obsessing over the series’ deep mythology.

PAW Patrol - Paramount+

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie | Official Trailer (2023 Movie)

If you have a kid in your family, you’re very familiar with PAW Patrol. Since there’s roughly three million episodes and two movies in the franchise, it seems like it’s been so much longer than 10 years. Let’s be honest, these dogs will be saving the world forever.

