Ten Year Itch: The Most Memorable TV Premieres of 2013

As the new fall TV season kicks off, it’s abundantly clear that the television landscape has undergone drastic changes. Broadcast and cable no longer set the standard for what kind of series audiences crave. Just for fun, ahead of this new season, we wanted to take a look at notable shows that hit the airwaves 10 years ago and see how we’re remembering through our 2023 gaze.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine - Peacock
The hilarious police comedy perfectly balanced its signature absurdity with a moving amount of genuine emotion.
The Blacklist - Peacock
It started as a unique take on the “criminal helps cops” trope, but unfortunately, this long-running drama ended up drowning in its own mythology. However, the early seasons are definitely worth a rewatch.
Orange is the New Black - Netflix
As one of Netflix’s earliest original series, Orange is the New Black laid the groundwork for what streaming would become.
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. - Disney+
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. was Marvel’s first foray into connecting its movie universe to TV series. Because of the separation between the two divisions, it didn’t always get the due it deserved. The fact that we never got to see Coulson and his team on the big screen is one of the studio’s biggest mistakes.
The Originals - Amazon Freevee
This spinoff of The Vampire Diaries followed the Mikaelsons back to New Orleans where the city’s rich supernatural lore was used to create a captivating mythology for the family, their friends and enemies.
Ray Donovan - Paramount+
This critcally-acclaimed Showtime drama had a somewhat erratic schedule, so you’d be forgiven if it drifted off your radar at times. What makes it so interesting is that no one in this family is likeable. This entire show plays out in shades of gray.
Guy’s Grocery Games - Food Network/Max
Here’s the thing: This Food Network competition show is on so often it feels like it’s been longer than 10 years. Yes, Guy Fieri is A LOT. But it makes for easy viewing on those days when you just need to veg out.
Drunk History - Paramount+
Celebrities and comedians telling stories from history while getting drunk. It’s both educational and hilarious.
The Haves and the Have Nots - Prime Video
Everything you need to know about this drama is right there in the title. It’s just a good old fashioned primetime soap. And nothing says guilty pleasure fun like a fight.
Orphan Black - AMC+
Tatiana Maslany is ridiculously awesome as the various clones in this severely underrated cult sci-fi hit. I’m not claiming that the story always makes sense, but Maslany is absolutely always entertaining.
Real Husbands of Hollywood - Paramount+
Kevin Hart’s reality show send up is hit or miss, but it can occasionally make for fun viewing.
Under the Dome - Paramount+
When it premiered in 2013, this weird sci-fi drama followed the citizens of small town who are cut off from the world by a dome that mysteriously traps them. Nowadays, it feels a little less far fetched and crazy.
Sleepy Hollow - Prime Video
The idea that America’s founding was surrounded in supernatural lore was really interesting. Nicole Beharie was a breath of fresh air as heroine Abbie Mills, but the newly discovered backstage drama has taken all the fun out of obsessing over the series’ deep mythology.
PAW Patrol - Paramount+
If you have a kid in your family, you’re very familiar with PAW Patrol. Since there’s roughly three million episodes and two movies in the franchise, it seems like it’s been so much longer than 10 years. Let’s be honest, these dogs will be saving the world forever.