News

Ralph Yarl Trial Gets Shocking Development, Jaguar Wright and Her New MAGA Stance, Keith Lee's Controversial London Food Reviews and More News To Keep You Up to Date

Keith Lee probably took the world's longest bite trying to get through a piece of bean toast.

By
Kalyn Womack
Image for article titled Ralph Yarl Trial Gets Shocking Development, Jaguar Wright and Her New MAGA Stance, Keith Lee&#39;s Controversial London Food Reviews and More News To Keep You Up to Date
Graphic: Images: Charley Gallay, NBC News, TikTok: Keith Lee, Paras Griffin
No He Didn’t! Tamera Mowry’s White Husband Opens His Big Mouth About Food Stamps And Gets Shut Down

Image for article titled Ralph Yarl Trial Gets Shocking Development, Jaguar Wright and Her New MAGA Stance, Keith Lee&#39;s Controversial London Food Reviews and More News To Keep You Up to Date
Photo: Charley Gallay (Getty Images)

Despite the fact that he’s married to a Black woman, Adam Housley—the white husband of Tamera Mowry—decided to criticize communities who utilize Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. The topic is often a sensitive topic for Black people, since we are often seen as its biggest recipients when white folks actually use it the most. — Candace McDuffie

Shocking Reason Why The White Man Who Pleaded Guilty To Shooting Ralph Yarl Won’t Go To Prison

Image for article titled Ralph Yarl Trial Gets Shocking Development, Jaguar Wright and Her New MAGA Stance, Keith Lee&#39;s Controversial London Food Reviews and More News To Keep You Up to Date
Photo: NBC News

In 2023, Ralph Yarl—a Black teenager in Kansas—was shot after ringing the doorbell of a white man. The tragedy happened after he confused the streets where he was supposed to pick up his twin siblings. The man accused of shooting Yarl, Andrew Lester, claimed his actions were in self-defense. — Candace McDuffie

Oh Lord! Keith Lee’s Food-Spitting Review Has Pissed Off This Entire Country

Image for article titled Ralph Yarl Trial Gets Shocking Development, Jaguar Wright and Her New MAGA Stance, Keith Lee&#39;s Controversial London Food Reviews and More News To Keep You Up to Date
Screenshot: TikTok: Keith Lee

Keith Lee, popular food reviewers and famous TikToker, is no stranger to going viral for his content. But his latest videos just might’ve pissed off a certain section of his audience. — Shanelle Genai

How Jaguar Wright Became Trump’s New ‘MAGA Sweetheart.’ Here’s What We Know

Image for article titled Ralph Yarl Trial Gets Shocking Development, Jaguar Wright and Her New MAGA Stance, Keith Lee&#39;s Controversial London Food Reviews and More News To Keep You Up to Date
Photo: Paras Griffin (Getty Images)

It seems that Jaguar Wright is fully invested in her support for MAGA and President Donald Trump and the love seems to go both ways. Accepting an award at the Trump’s Mar-A-Lago club, the blogger was one of many individuals who were honored at the event organized by America’s Future. — Noah A. McGee

Black Nevada Cafeteria Worker Silenced Because White School Employees Didn’t Like Her ‘Black Voice,’ But She Got the Last Laugh

Image for article titled Ralph Yarl Trial Gets Shocking Development, Jaguar Wright and Her New MAGA Stance, Keith Lee&#39;s Controversial London Food Reviews and More News To Keep You Up to Date
Photo: Tesson/Andia/Universal Images Group (Getty Images)

Add “having vocal cords that work” in the list of things one can’t do while Black. The latest example stems from a cafeteria worker in Nevada who filed a lawsuit because a few white teachers complained about her “Black voice.” You just can’t make this up. — Kalyn Womack

Tiffany Haddish Shares More Heartbreaking Details About Childhood

Tiffany Haddish at SNL50: The Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall on February 14, 2025 in New York, New York.
Tiffany Haddish at SNL50: The Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall on February 14, 2025 in New York, New York.
Photo: John Nacion/Variety (Getty Images)

Tiffany Haddish has never shied away from revealing details about her childhood and her time in the foster care system. But a recently resurfaced interview has brought yet another sad detail to the forefront. — Shanelle Genai

