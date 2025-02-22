Ralph Yarl Trial Gets Shocking Development, Jaguar Wright and Her New MAGA Stance, Keith Lee's Controversial London Food Reviews and More News To Keep You Up to Date

2 / 8
Despite the fact that he’s married to a Black woman, Adam Housley—the white husband of Tamera Mowry—decided to criticize communities who utilize Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. The topic is often a sensitive topic for Black people, since we are often seen as its biggest recipients when white folks actually use it the most. — Candace McDuffie
In 2023, Ralph Yarl—a Black teenager in Kansas—was shot after ringing the doorbell of a white man. The tragedy happened after he confused the streets where he was supposed to pick up his twin siblings. The man accused of shooting Yarl, Andrew Lester, claimed his actions were in self-defense. — Candace McDuffie
It seems that Jaguar Wright is fully invested in her support for MAGA and President Donald Trump and the love seems to go both ways. Accepting an award at the Trump’s Mar-A-Lago club, the blogger was one of many individuals who were honored at the event organized by America’s Future. — Noah A. McGee
Black Nevada Cafeteria Worker Silenced Because White School Employees Didn’t Like Her ‘Black Voice,’ But She Got the Last Laugh
Add “having vocal cords that work” in the list of things one can’t do while Black. The latest example stems from a cafeteria worker in Nevada who filed a lawsuit because a few white teachers complained about her “Black voice.” You just can’t make this up. — Kalyn Womack
Tiffany Haddish has never shied away from revealing details about her childhood and her time in the foster care system. But a recently resurfaced interview has brought yet another sad detail to the forefront. — Shanelle Genai