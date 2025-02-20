Entertainment

No He Didn't! Tamera Mowry's White Husband Opens His Big Mouth About Food Stamps And Gets Shut Down

Adam Housley shared his thoughts on the social media platform X.

Candace McDuffie
Despite the fact that he’s married to a Black woman, Adam Housley—the white husband of Tamera Mowry—decided to criticize communities who utilize Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. The topic is often a sensitive topic for Black people, since we are often seen as its biggest recipients when white folks actually use it the most.

On Wednesday (Feb. 18), the journalist took to X to approve Donald Trump’s plan to “correct” the “financial mismanagement” of SNAP. In a statement, Chief of Staff of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Kailee Buller claimed that the Biden administration essentially botched the program.

“Using a memorandum from the left-leaning Center on Budget and Policy Priorities as their guide, Vilsack and Dean compromised the integrity of SNAP, the financial standing of USDA, and further eroded public trust,” said Buller. She also claimed that Trump will fix Biden’s past mistakes.

“The Trump Administration will immediately correct this egregious action, making certain material weaknesses like this do not happen again.”

The announcement led Housley—who claims he grew up in neighborhood full of grocery stories—to share that at five years old he saw people buy “crap food for their kids with food stamps, then open the wallet and use cash for liquor, beer, wine and cigarettes.”

“As a kid it pissed me off because there are some people who could really use the help and then there are these others working the system,” Housley said. His insensitive statements immediately drew backlash, with one X user asking him: “Why do yall hate the disadvantaged so much?!”

A different X personality stated that “Tamera is raising non white children with a bigot.” Others expressed how incredulous Housley’s story sounded. “So you just hung out in the corners of stores and observed grown a** people collecting change over time to buy cigarettes and alcohol…at 5yrs old,” @RapGirlsRock pointed out.

Housley attempted to defend himself and insisted that his words were taken out of context. “That’s the world today tho,” he said. “Likely none of the trolls and haters have ever given a dime or lifted a hand to help—so there’s that.”