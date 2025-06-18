Kirk Franklin Claps Back at Internet Critics After Outfit Controversy

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Honoree Kirk Franklin accepts the Ultimate Icon Award onstage during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Gospel musician Kirk Franklin has countless bestselling records and 20 Grammy Awards to his name. But with all of that success often comes controversy and criticism on everything from his dance moves to his attire. In a recent sit down with Angie Martinez on her IRL podcast, Franklin reflected on his career and responded to those who took to social media to call him out for dressing down during a 2024 performance in Jamaica.

Martinez asked Franklin about the backlash he received for wearing a tank top and shorts during a 2024 performance in Jamaica. As The Root previously reported, some critics thought the look, which his team chose due to the heat, was inappropriate for a gospel artist. The comments led Franklin to issue an apology online.

Although Martinez jokingly referred to them as "hoochie daddy shorts," Franklin defended his outfit, adding that the criticism was unwarranted and calling his outfit "just a regular look."

Franklin went on to tell Martinez that he blames a few bad actors on social media, not the technology, for spreading hate and misinformation online.

"It's not social media that's evil. It's the individuals [whose[ hearts are not pure, healed, whole and surrendered that use that as a tool of evil," he said.

Despite the occasional critique, Franklin said he gets plenty of love online and shared a fan's social media post that he said summarizes what he wants his legacy to be.

"Kirk Franklin make that church sh*t look fun. I definitely would have been involved more if he was my youth pastor. He make it seem like you can be a church n*a and a regular n*a at the same time."

Viewers who watched the conversation agreed and showed him lots of love in the comments.

"Kirk Franklin is such [an] individual!! The honesty and being in his journey! Being of God is not easy, especially in that space he is in. I love that he says I am not perfect, and I don’t get right, and I get upset with God from time to time.. It’s good to hear that side of gospel artist," wrote someone on YouTube.