How Jaguar Wright Became Trump's New 'MAGA Sweetheart. Here's What We Know

It seems that Jaguar Wright is fully invested in her support for MAGA and President Donald Trump and the love seems to go both ways. Accepting an award at the Trump’s Mar-A-Lago club, the blogger was one of many individuals who were honored at the event organized by America’s Future.

In a post from the non-profit organization, they wrote, “Tonight, Jaguar Wright was honored with the Defender of Freedom award, presented by General Michael Flynn, in recognition of her fearless dedication to truth and justice. As a bold and unapologetic voice in the fight for transparency and accountability, Jaguar continues to shine a light where others fear to tread.”

Even prior to receiving this award, Wright has been open about her support of MAGA and President Trump.

In a January interview, she said, “I classify myself as a believer and an avid follower of the word of god. God has spoken. For whatever reason, Trump is his guy. And guess what? They say god works in mysterious ways. Nothing happens unless god permits it to happen. I guess that means god wanted Trump.”

She even took a shot at Kamala Harris, saying, “Considering on the other side, everybody that was endorsing that candidate is an alleged “freak off” attendee, I don’t see how god was rocking with that.”

Although she appears to be cool with Trump, there are plenty of other celebrities who are sworn enemies of Wright.

In December, she claimed to be working with Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing the woman in the since-dropped lawsuit against Jay-Z and P. Diddy.

She’s spoken publicly about both music moguls and was one of the many celebrity bloggers making insane claims about Hov and Puff for the last few months.

In an interview with Piers Morgan, she said that Hov is “ “just as much of a monster” as Diddy and referred to him as a “fist of tyranny.”