Trump's Masterful Bait and Switch Politics Have Us Distracted From His Promises To Do This and This

From cutting research to cure diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s to blaming a plane crash on diversity, it’s hard to keep track of the never-ending flow of vitriol and insanity coming out of the White House and President Donald Trump these days.

That’s okay. In fact, that’s exactly how Trump wants it because while he floods our attentions by firing the Board of Visitors at West Point, Annapolis and the Air Force Academy, threatening to annex Canada and take over the Panama Canal all while launching his latest attack on federal employees, Trump is hoping don’t notice that he’s done absolutely nothing to live up to the promises that actually won him the election.

Trump’s strategy comes down to ram jam and screw: ram whatever he wants into the bloodstream, jam up the news cycle taking every bit of oxygen out of the political room and screw working class Americans, those who voted for him and especially those who voted against him.

Remember how he promised to cut the cost of car insurance in half and bring gas prices to under $2 per gallon? Remember how he promised to reduce rents nationwide and make sure the average American family would qualify for an interest rate below 3%? Remember how he stood next to a table of groceries and promised to bring down the cost of eggs?

So do I and so does the rest of America.

Trumps Promises:

Candidate Trump promised to cut crime and make our communities safer. Instead, President Trump fired FBI agents, shut down the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention and pardoned insurrectionists and white supremacists, violent criminals who attacked police officers. Candidate Trump promised to cut our interest rates. Instead, President Trump put medical debt back on our credit reports and let big banks raise overdraft charges. Candidate Trump promised to cut gas prices and rebuild the auto industry. Instead, President Trump’s tariffs threaten to do the exact opposite.

What Is Trump and MAGA Republicans Doing For You?

The fact is, Trump and his MAGA Republican allies have control of all three branches of government. If they really wanted to help you, they could do it right now. But they haven’t. They haven’t done one thing to lower costs for American families. But they have been breaking the political speed limits and our laws for their top priority: implementing Project 2025.

How does threatening to withhold aid from victims of the California wildfires help you with your grocery costs? How does rescinding the 60-year-old executive order that prohibited federal contractors from engaging in employment discrimination help you at the pump? What handing your social security number over to a billionaire immigrant without security clearance and his staff of former interns have to do with the price of eggs?

Americans Need To Be In Our Feelings

The answer is absolutely nothing and, as Americans, we should be furious.

Notice I didn’t say “we as Democrats” because this kind of bait and switch goes way beyond party politics. This isn’t about Washington Democrats. It’s about every single American who voted in the election and it deserves a response from all of us. More importantly, it goes beyond political principle or ideal. People are hurting, there’s no doubt about that. Folks are worried because a lot of us can’t afford a one-time emergency and the cost for groceries are only going up.

Donald Trump understands that reality. That’s why he campaigned on it. That’s why he made those promises. Now he wants to ignore them. He wants to ignore prices and promises. He wants to ignore us and distract us by trying to rename the Gulf of Mexico. We can’t let him.

Antjuan Seawright is a Democratic political strategist and the founder and CEO of Blueprint Strategy LLC