Why The White Man Who Pleaded Guilty To Shooting Ralph Yarl Won't Spend Time Prison

In 2023, Ralph Yarl—a Black teenager in Kansas—was shot after ringing the doorbell of a white man. The tragedy happened after he confused the streets where he was supposed to pick up his twin siblings. The man accused of shooting Yarl, Andrew Lester, claimed his actions were in self-defense.

Lester, 86, was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the shooting of the then 16-year-old. Yarl, who was shot both in the head and arm, is now a freshman at Texas A&M.

Before his trial was scheduled to begin, Lester ultimately pleaded guilty on Friday (Feb. 14) to a lesser charge of second-degree assault. It carries up to a maximum of seven years in prison. He was set to be sentenced on March 7.

And then this happened. Cher Congour, a spokeswoman for the Clay County prosecutor’s office, said Lester’s attorney called the office and the court, and told them about his death.

“We have learned of the passing of Andrew Lester and extend our sincere condolences to his family during this difficult time,” the prosecutor’s office said per CNN.

Congour also added that his death officially ends this legal matter.

“While the legal proceedings have now concluded, we acknowledge that Mr. Lester did take responsibility for his actions by pleading guilty in this case.”

The prosecutor’s office did not provide cause of death.

At a hearing, Yarl testified that he rang Lester’s bell and then waited for someone to answer. As the door opened, Yarl said he went to grab the storm door since he thought he was at his brothers’ friends’ house.

Then, he was shot. Yarl was taken to a hospital and released three days later. Lester’s attorney, Steve Salmon, stated that his client was in poor health just before his death.

According to Salmon, Lester lost 50 pounds because of stress caused by intense media scrutiny and alleged death threats he received that stemmed from the shooting.