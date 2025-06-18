The Shocking Details Behind The Relationship Between a Detroit Doctor and His Alleged Killer

In April of 2023, neurosurgeon Dr. Devon Hoover was found shot to death, rolled into a carpet inside his own home. It took the police years to track down who they believed to be the killer. However, their probe revealed shocking details.

Desmond Burks, 34, is just now headed to court after being charged in connection to the death of Dr. Hoover. Burks was jailed following a road rage incident in May of 2024. However, while in custody, authorities found evidence connecting Burks to Hoover's alleged murder, per ClickOnDetroit.

Back in 2023, police say they found the 53-year-old surgeon's Range Rover parked outside a Detroit home after receiving a complaint about a blocked driveway. They eventually went to Hoover's Boston Edison home, where they found him shot to death, wrapped in a bloody carpet in his home's attic, per FOX 2 Detroit. Authorities said he was face down, wearing nothing but socks on his feet. Police also said his cellphone, wallet and credit cards were missing.

An autopsy revealed Hoover was shot twice in the back of the head. Following his death, police said fraudulent payments appeared on his bank accounts. Questions swarmed the incident as folks wondered who would have slain the innocent physician. Their search for a suspect expanded across Ohio, Indiana, Texas and California.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a press conference Burks was named a person of interest but was released due to a lack of evidence. However, Hoover's phone is what led them to their bombshell evidence. Worthy said authorities found the had phone traveled from the doctor's home to an area near Burks' home. The report also says records show the two had over 4,000 text exchanges revealing a sort of secret love affair.

“The text messages established that Desmond Burks and Dr. Hoover were in an intimate relationship with one another, and that, on occasion, Desmond Burks would charge Dr. Hoover for these sexual services,” Worthy said.

Along with other forensic evidence including the discovery of Hoover's Cartier watch in Burks' home and fingerprints on the doctor's vehicle, the police were led to believe they had enough to officially charge Burks as the culprit.

Burks was arraigned in August 2024 on charges of first-degree premeditated murder, felony murder, felon in possession of a firearm, three counts of felony firearm violations and larceny over $20,000, per FOX's report. He's due in court on Monday, June 23.