5 Key Things to Know About Trump’s Rival: Gavin Newsom

CERES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 16: California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference at Gemperle Orchard on April 16, 2025 in Ceres, California. Governor Gavin Newsom and California Attorney General Rob Bonta have filed a lawsuit in federal court challenging the Trump administration's use of emergency powers to enact sweeping tariffs that hurt states, consumers, and businesses. The tariffs have disrupted supply chains, increased costs for the state and Californians, and inflicted billions in damages on California’s economy, the fifth largest in the world. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

California Governor Gavin Newsom is clashing with President Donald Trump over the deployment of military forces in Los Angeles. The potential Democratic presidential candidate in 2028, has increasingly positioned himself as a leading voice of the resistance against Trump. In response to Trump's order to deploy the National Guard and Marines in an effort to suppress protests over federal immigration raids, Newsom warned that 'democracy is under assault.'"

However, the two officials share a more personal connection than the public might realize.

Here's a closer look at some key things to know about Gavin Newsome.

Political Background

In 1997, the city's former mayor Willie Brown appointed Newsom to the San Fransico Board of Supervisors seat vacated by Kevin Shelley. The appointment came after Newsom volunteered on Brown's campaign with the Parking and Traffic Commision in 1995.

Gavin Newsom has been the governor of California since 2019.

Prior to running the state, he was the 49th lieutenant governor from 2011 to 2019. Prior to that, he also served as the mayor of his hometown of San Fransico for seven years. He was the youngest politician to hold the post in a century.

Personal Connection to Trump

Newsom is married to an American documentary filmmaker named Jennifer Lynn Siebel Newsom. The pair tied the knot in 2008 and have four children.

However, the 57-year-old was previously married to American TV personality and prosecutor Kimberly Guilfoyle, who happens to be currently married to Trump's eldest sons, Donald Trump Jr.

Work in Television

Newsom also was in the public eye as the host of the Gavin Newsom Show.

The show was a weekly one-hour talk show that featured one-on-one interviews with notable residents in California. Newsom described the show as a "political show without politicians."

The show went off the hair in January 2013.

Venture in Wineries

Before beginning his political journey, Newsom established the PlumpJack wine store, a business venture financed by his family friend and the head of Getty Oil, Gordon Getty.

In 1995, he relinquished his share of the 20 San Francisco-based businesses, which included wineries, restaurants, cafes, and hotels, to serve Mayor Brown.

Learning Disability

Newsom has dyslexia, a learning disorder that affects reading. Despite this, he excelled at Santa Clara University, graduating with a degree in political science in 1989.