Oh Lord! Keith Lee's Food-Spitting Review Has Pissed Off This Entire Country

Keith Lee, popular food reviewers and famous TikToker, is no stranger to going viral for his content. But his latest videos just might’ve pissed off a certain section of his audience.

You see, things all started when Lee announced he and his family were in London with Netflix to get a sneak peak look at the behind-the-scenes making of “Bridgerton” season four. While they’re there, Lee decided to sneak in some reviews of some of the places they’d eat at for as long as their in the country. The first of his meals came courtesy of the hotel he was staying at in which he was served a full English breakfast: eggs, hash browns, bacon, sausage, beans, toast, mushrooms, and black pudding (a.k.a. coagulated pig’s blood sausage).

Sadly, Lee’s ratings for the meal were on the lower end with the famous U.K. delicacy “beans on toast” receiving a one out of 10; the hash browns a four out of 10; and the black pudding a whopping zero. As you might expect, once the video was uploaded, his British fans weren’t too happy to see his displeasure.

“That’s not a proper English breakfast, go to the local cafe and you’ll see the real thing,” one user wrote in his comments.

“The FIRST thing you try when you get to the UK is black pudding???” one user questioned.

Said another, “You’re doing us dirty here Keith...I love you but you can’t be doing a review of hotel food.”

Thankfully, and because Lee has always been one to give new places a fair chance, he went on to visit six more restaurants in London with the cuisines ranging from Japanese to Jamaican to Indian food and more.

And while the ratings and some of those restaurants were higher than the English breakfast, yet and still, it wasn’t enough to satisfy some people.

“I’m not watching anymore keith lee reviews in London as a form of anger management. Is he doing this on purpose,” one user wrote on X/Twitter.

“Keith Lee fills me with so much rage. Even before he came to the U.K. to act a fool. I just don’t understand why his opinion is so important to people. What does he know about food ? Did he even go to culinary school?” another questioned.

But there were others who defended him.



“This Keith Lee discourse is hilarious. People are mad that he’s enjoying the diverse cultural foods that make London’s food scene elite. He’s literally doing the same thing he does in America,” said one user.

People dragging Keith Lee is so played out. English breakfast is not that good lmao,” wrote another.

“thank god keith lee is exposing english food I’ve been said that shit is ass I damn near have to starve myself every time I’m in london,” another added.

Here’s hoping his tour doesn’t kick off any more dissent between our brothers and sisters across the pond, this world is already divided enough!