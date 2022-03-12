The Root is saddened to report this morning that Traci Braxton has lost her long time battle with cancer at the age of 50. According to TMZ who first broke the news, Tracy was surrounded by her sisters, mother, and friends at the time of her passing.

Braxton’s husband, Kevin Surratt told TMZ reporters, “We have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatment for esophageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory.”

For nearly ten years, Traci appeared on the hit WE tv show, Braxton Family Values, where she and her sisters, Tamar, Trina, Toni, and Towanda played out the ups and downs of their interpersonal lives for the world to see. She also found fame as an actress, becoming most known for her role in “Sinners Wanted”. She additionally appeared in “Chaaw” and “There’s a Stranger in my House.”

In 2014, the vocalist released a song, “Last Call”, as featured on the album “Crash & Burn”, a track that climbed the Billboard hot 100 charts, peaking at number 16. A few years later, Traci recorded another hit, “Broken Things” alongside sisters Trina, Toni, and Towanda Braxton.

Her son, Kevin Surratt Jr. took to Instagram today to express his profound love for his mother.

“When I heard the news about my mother being sick first thing she said was ‘I’m going to fight and beat this.’ She fought to the end and today she’s at peace,” he wrote. “I love my mother and this hurts so much but I’m at peace knowing she isn’t in pain anymore. I love you ma I’m going to miss you.”

In addition to being a devoted mother, Traci Braxton also dedicated much of her time to social work for children with disabilities. She will be missed by family, friends, and fans the world over.