Grammy Award-winning artist Toni Braxton is opening up about how she’s been dealing following the death of her sister Traci earlier this month.



As previously reported by The Root, Traci Braxton passed away at the age of 50 after a years-long battle with esophageal cancer. The sad news was confirmed by Traci’s husband Kevin Surratt.

On Tuesday’s episode of Tamron Hall, Toni shared how she and her family members have been coping since the loss, adding that she’s “OK today” even though that moment wasn’t her “best day.”

“I wake up every morning and I go, ‘Did I dream it? Did I dream it?’ And I have to remind myself, ‘No, she’s gone but she’s been here with us for 50 years,’” Toni explained during her appearance, per People. “So I try to relish in that moment and try to smile about it and just be grateful for the time you have and you have to always remember to be kind to one another.”

She continued:

“We’re sisters, we’re always gonna fight. That’s what sisters do, OK, it’s a rite of passage to fuss and fight but in the end, we’re always there. We can be fussing and fighting with each other even on the show and we’d be right there, ‘OK, I’m bringing the kids over’ and not talk to each other, but we’ll be cooking together. We’re just very fortunate to have had my sister with us for as long as we did.”

While speaking on the day Traci passed, she later added, “We were all there. Her son was there, husband was there, everyone was there. Her best friends were there. She had so much love. The hospice nurses were incredible. You never think that it’s going to happen to you and your family. So you have to remind yourself to enjoy the moments, be happy.”

The Root continues to send its love and condolences to the Braxton family and all who knew and loved Traci.