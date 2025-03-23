Sherri Shepherd Talks Two Funny Mamas, Hosting, & Channels Her Inner Toni Braxton
Entertainment

Peek Inside Sherri Shepherd's Rented Harlem Townhouse

The talk show host's rented home hit the market for over $3 million.

By
Kalyn Womack
Image for article titled Peek Inside Sherri Shepherd&#39;s Rented Harlem Townhouse
Photo: Dia Dipasupil (Getty Images)

Emmy award-winning talk show host Sherri Shepherd rented a gorgeous five-story townhome which is now for sale at $3.2 million according to Zillow. It was last on the market in 2021 at another $800,000 more.

Celebrity homes are typically worth millions of dollars but let’s be honest, in the location between 141st and 144th streets right in Harlem, any townhome is going to be outside of the middle class tax bracket.

Not to mention, Shepherd’s former home is just plain charming. Named after Alexander Hamilton, per The New York Post, Hamilton Terrace used to be the founding father’s country home. Though built in 1899, the place has a significant number of modern upgrades from the sleek countertops, granite walls and white oak floors. In total, the place holds four bedrooms, two powder rooms, three bedrooms and an adorable terrace.

Take a peak inside Shepherd’s charming Harlem home:

2 / 23

Street View

Street View

Image for article titled Peek Inside Sherri Shepherd&#39;s Rented Harlem Townhouse
Screenshot: The Real Estate Insider with Lam Rashon (YouTube)

If you live in New York, this view stepping out of your home is ideal.

3 / 23

Sidewalk View

Sidewalk View

Image for article titled Peek Inside Sherri Shepherd&#39;s Rented Harlem Townhouse
Screenshot: The Real Estate Insider with Lam Rashon (YouTube)

Uptown’s architecture alone tells you how much these homes are.

4 / 23

Charming Window

Charming Window

Image for article titled Peek Inside Sherri Shepherd&#39;s Rented Harlem Townhouse
Screenshot: The Real Estate Insider with Lam Rashon (YouTube)

The details of the window pan are reminiscent of 1800s style.

5 / 23

Street-Facing Windows

Street-Facing Windows

Image for article titled Peek Inside Sherri Shepherd&#39;s Rented Harlem Townhouse
Screenshot: The Real Estate Insider with Lam Rashon (YouTube)

You’d be surprised how much natural light flows through these. Look at those charming details.

6 / 23

Living Area

Living Area

Image for article titled Peek Inside Sherri Shepherd&#39;s Rented Harlem Townhouse
Screenshot: The Real Estate Insider with Lam Rashon (YouTube)

The white marble walls bring so much brightness to the inside.

7 / 23

Second Living Area

Second Living Area

Image for article titled Peek Inside Sherri Shepherd&#39;s Rented Harlem Townhouse
Screenshot: The Real Estate Insider with Lam Rashon (YouTube)

Why have one living space when you can have two?

8 / 23

Kitchen and Dining

Kitchen and Dining

Image for article titled Peek Inside Sherri Shepherd&#39;s Rented Harlem Townhouse
Screenshot: The Real Estate Insider with Lam Rashon (YouTube)

The natural light from the windows illuminates the space.

9 / 23

Dining Area

Dining Area

Image for article titled Peek Inside Sherri Shepherd&#39;s Rented Harlem Townhouse
Screenshot: The Real Estate Insider with Lam Rashon (YouTube)

Not too small but not too big of a space to entertain dinner guests.

10 / 23

Living Space to Outside Terrace

Living Space to Outside Terrace

Image for article titled Peek Inside Sherri Shepherd&#39;s Rented Harlem Townhouse
Screenshot: The Real Estate Insider with Lam Rashon (YouTube)

The perfect option to sit inside and watch the rain or chill outside and watch the sunset.

11 / 23

Entry to Outside Terrace

Entry to Outside Terrace

Image for article titled Peek Inside Sherri Shepherd&#39;s Rented Harlem Townhouse
Screenshot: The Real Estate Insider with Lam Rashon (YouTube)

Talk about privacy! What a cute space for entertaining guests.

12 / 23

Modern Details

Modern Details

Image for article titled Peek Inside Sherri Shepherd&#39;s Rented Harlem Townhouse
Screenshot: The Real Estate Insider with Lam Rashon (YouTube)

Accent walls are becoming the trend and I have to agree with it.

13 / 23

Master Bedroom

Master Bedroom

Image for article titled Peek Inside Sherri Shepherd&#39;s Rented Harlem Townhouse
Screenshot: The Real Estate Insider with Lam Rashon (YouTube)

Three window panels? Perfect view and perfect lighting.

14 / 23

Master Bathroom

Master Bathroom

Image for article titled Peek Inside Sherri Shepherd&#39;s Rented Harlem Townhouse
Screenshot: The Real Estate Insider with Lam Rashon (YouTube)

Normalize putting soaking tubs in master bathrooms instead of just shower stalls.

15 / 23

Bathroom Details

Bathroom Details

Image for article titled Peek Inside Sherri Shepherd&#39;s Rented Harlem Townhouse
Screenshot: The Real Estate Insider with Lam Rashon (YouTube)

Do you see that shower? Vanity backlit mirrors? The modern upgrades in here are elite.

16 / 23

Lounge Area

Lounge Area

Image for article titled Peek Inside Sherri Shepherd&#39;s Rented Harlem Townhouse
Screenshot: The Real Estate Insider with Lam Rashon (YouTube)

I lost count of how many lounge areas are in here.

17 / 23

Kitchen

Kitchen

Image for article titled Peek Inside Sherri Shepherd&#39;s Rented Harlem Townhouse
Screenshot: The Real Estate Insider with Lam Rashon (YouTube)

Sleek white cabinets are peak modern style.

18 / 23

Fireplace

Fireplace

Image for article titled Peek Inside Sherri Shepherd&#39;s Rented Harlem Townhouse
Screenshot: The Real Estate Insider with Lam Rashon (YouTube)

The electric fireplace is the ideal pairing with your flat screen.

19 / 23

Terrace Views

Terrace Views




Image for article titled Peek Inside Sherri Shepherd&#39;s Rented Harlem Townhouse
Screenshot: The Real Estate Insider with Lam Rashon (YouTube)
Look over uptown with your friends from this charming terrace.

20 / 23

Guest Bedroom

Guest Bedroom

Image for article titled Peek Inside Sherri Shepherd&#39;s Rented Harlem Townhouse
Screenshot: The Real Estate Insider with Lam Rashon (YouTube)

Even the smaller bedrooms have a considerable amount of space and great window views.

21 / 23

Terrace

Terrace

Image for article titled Peek Inside Sherri Shepherd&#39;s Rented Harlem Townhouse
Screenshot: The Real Estate Insider with Lam Rashon (YouTube)

Enough space for your pool chairs, grill station and everything else.

22 / 23

Rear of Terrace

Rear of Terrace

Image for article titled Peek Inside Sherri Shepherd&#39;s Rented Harlem Townhouse
Screenshot: The Real Estate Insider with Lam Rashon (YouTube)

That’s enough space to host a party at your own place.

