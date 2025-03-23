Peek Inside Sherri Shepherd's Rented Harlem Townhouse

Emmy award-winning talk show host Sherri Shepherd rented a gorgeous five-story townhome which is now for sale at $3.2 million according to Zillow. It was last on the market in 2021 at another $800,000 more.

Celebrity homes are typically worth millions of dollars but let’s be honest, in the location between 141st and 144th streets right in Harlem, any townhome is going to be outside of the middle class tax bracket.

Not to mention, Shepherd’s former home is just plain charming. Named after Alexander Hamilton, per The New York Post, Hamilton Terrace used to be the founding father’s country home. Though built in 1899, the place has a significant number of modern upgrades from the sleek countertops, granite walls and white oak floors. In total, the place holds four bedrooms, two powder rooms, three bedrooms and an adorable terrace.

Take a peak inside Shepherd’s charming Harlem home: