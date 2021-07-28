Remember in 2020, when we all made resolutions to read more during lockdown but instead, we made a lot of sourdough and banana bread and downloaded TikTok?



Well, those 2020 hardcovers haven’t gone anywhere, bishhhh—and they’ve just been released as paperbacks for your summer (and all-year-round) reading pleasure! Let’s be real; it’s no secret that hardcovers—while incredibly beautiful—are heavy and hard to carry around all the time, and bringing a paperback to the beach just has “main character energy.”

I love it.

Some of these releases include N.K. Jemisin’s The City We Became, which follows a man without a name, a politician and a mother and gallery owner as they feel the heart and power of Manhattan pulsing beneath them. Nannette “Nan” Hayes is having a very bad day when a busker (who’s actually an undercover cop) winds up dead on her kitchen floor, leaving her with a wad of cash and a scavenger hunt for a gold saxophone in Charlotte Carter’s Rhode Island Red (which happens to be the name of the chicken I own).

But it wouldn’t be a Tuesday (the day when new books are published) without some new releases, too. Nadiya Hussain, winner of the Great British Bake Off and host of the Netflix series Time to Bake, gives us 100 baking recipes that can be easily incorporated into your daily lives. Additionally, Ilhan Omar tells her story—from her life as a refugee in Kenya to becoming Congresswoman of Minnesota.

What goes around comes around, and these new releases—and newly released faves—will have you coming back for more.