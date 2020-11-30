Biden and Harris Announce All-Women Communication Team, Including Symone Sanders and Karine Jean-Pierre

Symone Sanders Photo : JP Yim ( Getty Images )

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris announced their all-female communications team Sunday, including two women who are familiar with the musical stylings and cultural relevance of Salt-N-Pepa.



Symone Sanders, one of the most recognizable faces of the Biden campaign, will be a senior adviser and chief spokesperson for Harris. She will be joined by former political analyst and senior adviser to Biden, Karine Jean-Pierre, who will serve as deputy press secretary, according to NBC News.



The Biden-Harris team is looking for the women to bring “diverse perspectives” to the White House.



NBC News notes that “Jen Psaki, a top member of the transition team who served in the Obama-Biden administration, was chosen as White House press secretary.” Can’t lie, I was really hoping this job went to Sanders as she would have been the first Black female press secretary and she doesn’t take any shit. But I’m sure Psaki will do fine.



Kate Bedingfield, who served as deputy campaign manager, will be White House communications director.



The team is made up of “qualified, experienced communicators” who will “bring diverse perspectives to their work and a shared commitment to building this country back better,” Biden-Harris said in a statement viewed by NBC News.



This staff is expected to bring clarity and will communicate “honestly and transparently,” Harris said, a break from the Trump administration, which was based on lying and more lying and then lying some more with a side of lying.



From NBC News:



Elizabeth Alexander, a senior adviser to the Biden-Harris campaign, who will be first lady Jill Biden’s communication director. Ashley Etienne, a senior campaign adviser, who will be Harris’ communications director. .Pili Tobar, a Biden-Harris campaign director and former deputy director at America’s Voice, a nonprofit that advocated for immigration reform, who will be deputy White House communications director.

Biden is expected to receive his first presidential briefing on Monday after the Trump administration finally stopped fucking around and agreed to allow the rightly elected president to receive his things.



Despite losing the election some weeks ago, President Trump didn’t formally authorize Biden’s transition until last week because he’s a petty old man who can’t stand losing, which is shocking considering he’s been losing most of his life.

