Movies

Movies such as The Blind Side, Freedom Writers, and Dangerous Minds are prototypical White savior films.

Noah A. McGee
Image for article titled White Savior Trope Films We Love To Hate
Photo: Universal Pictures

What is the White savior trope? It’s a plot device used in movies where a white character heroically comes into the picture to the save day for a group of people of color (typically Black people).

They use their privilege to teach these people of color the “right” way to do things or by “saving” them from their plight or struggle. Typically, the story is more about the character doing the saving and less about the people of color accomplishing something amazing.

These movies are normally used as “Oscar bait” and often they win these awards. This doesn’t mean that these movies can’t be done well. In some cases, they are quite good, but in others, they are so egregious to the point of annoyance.

Here are movies (both good and bad) that heavily relied on the White Savior trope.

2 / 17

The Blind Slide

Image for article titled White Savior Trope Films We Love To Hate
Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

Despite this movie being based on a true story, it’s still the most egregious on the list. If you’re unaware, this movie is about a Black homeless boy who is saved by a White woman (Sandra Bullock) and her family who lead him on the right path of athletic superstardom. All the White characters in the movie serve as a positive influence to Michael Oher and nearly all of the Black characters are hindrances to him. Unsurprisingly, this scored Bullock an Oscar.

Freedom Writers

Freedom Writers (2007) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

Filmmakers love using this trope when it’s a white teacher saving inner-city kids in school. In this movie, Erin Gruwell (Hillary Swank) helps her students by buying them composition books to assist them tell their stories. Swank’s character serves as a person who molds these students into “civilized” people. You’ll see similar stories like this one on this list.

The Help

“You Is Smart, You Is Kind, You Is Important”

Even Viola Davis regrets starring in this movie. It’s about Black maids in the South during the 1960s. While the main characters of the story are Black, they are told through the lens of a white woman, Skeeter (Emma Stone). These maids’ stories are interesting and important, but the way the movie told them does not give them justice. Even Ablene Cooper, the real person the movie focuses on, sued the makers of the film claiming it was humiliating and offensive.

Green Book

Image for article titled White Savior Trope Films We Love To Hate
Photo: Universal Pictures

Spike Lee’s reaction to this film winning best picture should tell you everything you need to know. Yes, it’s about the real relationship between Dr. Donald Shirley and his White Driver, Tony Vallelonga, but it doesn’t do it well. It’s done in a way that spoon-feeds racism to white people,” ignoring the racism he actually would’ve experienced as a Black man traveling through the racist deep south.

Dangerous Minds

Image for article titled White Savior Trope Films We Love To Hate
Photo: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

This movie’s White savior is even worse than the one in “Freedom Writers.” Michelle Pfeiffer plays a teacher who starts to teach at an inner-city school where she gives her students karate lessons and helps them not get involved in gangs. Sound similar to another movie on this list?

Hidden Figures

Hidden figures bathroom speech and sign removal

The story of the three Black protagonists in this film is important and needed to be told. But the writers for this movie made up details that were portrayed on screen. Remember when Kevin Costner’s character tears down the “colored” bathroom sign? That didn’t happen. In reality, Katherine Johnson (Taraji P. Henson) refused to use the segregated bathrooms and opted for the “whites only” bathroom instead.

The Soloist

The Soloist (2009) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

A White journalist “saves” a homeless, schizophrenic, and talented violinist by writing a story about him in the paper, and reviving his career. It’s as White savior as it gets.

To Kill a Mockingbird

Image for article titled White Savior Trope Films We Love To Hate
Photo: Universal Pictures

Both the movie and book are well-written, but that doesn’t take away from the plot. A white lawyer attempts to help an innocent Black client and despite failing, he’s still praised for his efforts. Yes, the movie and book have an important place in American literature and film, but it still falls under this trope.

Hardball

Image for article titled White Savior Trope Films We Love To Hate
Photo: Paramount Pictures

Yes, I also enjoyed this movie as a young child, but I have to be fair. Keanu Reaves plays a gambling addict who is forced to coach a baseball team to repay a debt. Although he attempts to save most of the kids on the team, he fails in saving one. Sorry for the spoiler.

12 Years a Slave

Image for article titled White Savior Trope Films We Love To Hate
Photo: Fox Searchlight Pictures

Boy does Hollywood love a Slave movie. Although it’s a powerful and true story, the hero of this film is Brad Pitt’s character, who simply mails a letter that frees Solomon Northup (Chiwetel Ejiofor) from enslavement.

Radio

Radio Trailer (2003)

How could I forget about the White savior trope used in sports movies? Cuba Gooding Jr. plays a mentally disabled sports fan who is helped by a white football coach at the local high school.

Gran Torino

Image for article titled White Savior Trope Films We Love To Hate
Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

This movie barely falls into this category because the main character was just a straight-up racist, who hesitantly helps the Hmong Americans in his community.

The Principal

Image for article titled White Savior Trope Films We Love To Hate
Photo: TriStar Pictures

How many times has Hollywood recycled this plot? A white teacher helps improve the lives of students at an inner-city school.

The Ron Clark Story

The Ron Clark Story TV Movie 2006 HQ Trailer

Alright, I promise this is the last time I’ll do this. But just guess the plot of this movie. White teacher + inner-city students = White savior film.

Avatar

Image for article titled White Savior Trope Films We Love To Hate
Photo: 20th Century Fox

Although it’s the highest-grossing movie of all time, it’s not too good to be included on this list. It takes the White savior to another level. A white marine goes to another planet and disguises himself as a Na’vi, the alien race. He ultimately leads them to victory against the human military.

