‘The Blind Side’ Family Comes Clean on Michael Oher’s Conservatorship

Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy continue to deny Michael Oher’s claims that he has not received any royalties from “The Blind Side.

But they have confirmed that he was in fact under a conservatorship, and not adopted.

Advertisement

On Wednesday the Tuohys attorney, Randall Fishman, told reporters in a press conference that his clients plan on entering into a consent order to end their conservatorship over Oher permanently.

Oher was right, the whole “adoption process” that was portrayed in the movie was total BS.

Advertisement Advertisement

Fishman said his clients had Oher sign the conservatorship documents because it was the quickest way to temper the NCAA’s questions that they were just trying to get a talented athlete to go to their alma mater, Ole Miss.

They also said the conservatorship provided Oher with health insurance and helped him receive a driver’s license. He signed the documents in August 2004, just three months after he turned 18.

Advertisement

But despite their willingness to end the conservatorship, they don’t plan on paying Oher any money he feels he’s owed.

When Oher filed the petition in a Tennessee court on Monday, he alleged that he hasn’t received any money from the Oscar-nominated movie, “The Blind Side,” despite his life story producing millions of dollars for the Tuohys, the studio, actors, and everyone else involved in the film.

Advertisement

He says he was tricked into believing that he was adopted, which allowed the Tuohys to negotiate deals in his name and profit from it.

To no surprise, the Tuohys’ attorneys have also denied this allegation, saying that Oher knew he was not adopted, alluding to him mentioning it multiple times in his 2011 book, “I Beat The Odds: From Homeless, To The Blind Side.”

Advertisement

Fishman said during the press conference, “Michael got every dime, every dime he had coming.”

The Tuohys have instead made allegations of their own, saying that Oher is only making these claims now as an attempt to “shakedown” their family. They also claimed that before his petition, Oher attempted to blackmail the Tuohys, saying he would leak a negative story about the family unless they paid him $15 million.

Advertisement

In any case, it seems that this back and forth between the once “loving family” is going to last for a long while. The Tuohys seem stringent in their stance that Michael has been paid what he’s owed while Oher is determined to have his former “parents” sanctioned and required to pay damages by a court.