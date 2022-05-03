Let’s face it, one day is not nearly enough to show mom just how much you care. That’s why a subscription box service is the perfect gift that keeps on giving. If you want to show the mom in your life how much you love her long after Mother’s Day is over, check out some of our favorite subscription boxes that support Black-owned businesses. I guarantee, you’ll be her favorite this year.
Cloth and Paper
Cloth and Paper founder Ashley is a self-described “paper-loving, pen-hoarding, notebook collector.” She created Cloth and Paper to help others like her satisfy their need for that new paper smell. Your monthly subscription box is filled with writing tools, organizational supplies, planner and stationery items to keep you stylishly organized.
Home Made Luxe
Crafty moms will love a subscription to Home Made Luxe, the subscription service that delivers DIY projects to your door. Wreaths, decorative pillows and clay bowls are just a few of the projects that are sure to get your creative juices flowing. For founder Keitha, crafting is the perfect way to relieve stress. She hopes her projects will help moms looking for some alone time or time with their girls get some much-needed downtime and beautify their homes in the process.
Journee Box
Designer Kevia Jeffrey-West created Journee Box as a quarterly subscription service that delivers ethically-made, sustainable luxury goods, including apparel, accessories, and home and beauty items to your door. Customize the contents of your box with colors and styles that speak to you, and receive a beautifully sustainable package of goodness every time.
Isha Plants
You don’t need a green thumb to take advantage of The Plant Propagation Subscription from Isha Plants. Each month’s collection features lesser-known plant varieties that aren’t difficult to care for. Your plants come with detailed information and care instructions. And as a bonus, subscribers have access to video demonstrations and an online plant community to share best practices and questions.
The Blk Lifestyle
The only thing better than self-care products are self-care products made with people of color in mind. Now you can get mom’s self-care essentials delivered with The Blk Lifestyle. Each month, she’ll be able to chill out with organic and sustainable personal care products made with melanataed mamas in mind – think, natural soy candles, body butters and bamboo cotton face pads.
The Sip
Best friends Erica and Catherine created The Sip because they were tired of being told that Black women were meant to drink sparkling wine that is pink and sweet. Every other month, subscribers get a curated box of sparkling wine with a tasting guide and cocktail recipes so mom will always be ready to pop a bottle when there’s something to celebrate.
Blk & Bold
Mom will never have to worry about running out of coffee or tea with a subscription to Blk & Bold. Whether she likes it piping hot or prefers a cold brew, a subscription will deliver her favorite coffee or tea to her door. And she’ll thank you for helping her save money by making sure she can always brew at home.
