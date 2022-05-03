Home Made Luxe

Crafty moms will love a subscription to Home Made Luxe, the subscription service that delivers DIY projects to your door. Wreaths, decorative pillows and clay bowls are just a few of the projects that are sure to get your creative juices flowing. For founder Keitha, crafting is the perfect way to relieve stress. She hopes her projects will help moms looking for some alone time or time with their girls get some much-needed downtime and beautify their homes in the process.