Do you remember the middle of last winter ,when we all blasted music as loud as we could and reveled in our living room dance parties? (Oh, was that just me?) Well, they’re back and better than ever with Miss Rona rearing her head again and badass, talented Black artists dropping songs to keep you occupied all night—and let’s face it, all day long.

Sure, we have Victoria Monét’s “Coastin,’” which is a whole other type of dancing that can really only be done at home and Jorja Smith’s new slow R&B jam, featuring muted vocals and island-inspired beats.

But then it gets bumped the fuck up with Saucy Santa’s “Jigga Who,” which is giving hyped-up energy which will make it impossible to stay still. Also…the Black Eyed Peas are back? This is truly a question because I sort of forgot they existed after they dropped their last album with Fergie in 2009. They’ve now folded Saweetie into the mix and I have to say, I’m not mad at it.

And of course, 25 years later, the iconic duo of Nas and Ms. Lauryn Hill are back with another collab from Nas’ newest album, Kings Disease II and it’s everything I didn’t know I needed in a new song from them.

Suffice to say, we’re back to dancing indoors. But with the help of these eight new tracks, it might not be so bad.