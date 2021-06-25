Mic Drop: Songs That Make You Go 'Ooh'

Lenny Kravitz – “Raise Vibrations” Screenshot : YouTube

Sweet mother of everything that is holy, someone call the “in my feelings” police (but not the racist ones) because for some reason #HotGirlSummer has left the chat this week and #SadBitchSummer has entered.

Okay, maybe not #SadBitchSummer but it’s very clear that this week, artists are taking a break from the hyped-up tracks that have been dominating the charts and have slowed it down a bit for those who are in their bag.

But I digress. We have new Doja and Tyler albums—which have been long awaited for the past two years—and tracks from each of our favorite Smith siblings, both of which are giving “angsty teenager” vibes (but in a good way). Jazmine Sullivan is also back with a follow-up to Heaux Tales, which makes me think another EP is coming in the near future because we stan an overarching storyline across multiple projects.

And if you bring your attention to the photo above, you will find our rock ‘n’ roll savior, Lenny Kravitz, submerged waist-deep in a new video for “Raise Vibration” directed by Mark Seliger in the Bahamas.

I wanna be where he is, to be honest—but since I can’t be in the Bahamas, or in a weird dystopian ancient Greece (I’ll give you three guesses on who is in that video) I’ll just replay this week’s featured tracks on a loop.