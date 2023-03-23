March's Best Black Celebrity Fashion Moments

Black celebrities graced red carpets, were styled to perfection on press tours, and attended Paris Fashion Week this March. Tell us in the comments, what’s your favorite look?
Black celebrities graced red carpets, were styled to perfection on press tours, and attended Paris Fashion Week this March. Tell us in the comments, what’s your favorite look?
March 1, 2023- Tisha Campbell
Tisha Campbell owned the color green exiting The View in New York City.
March 3, 2023- Imaan Hammam
Supermodel Imaan Hamman stepped out at Paris Fashion Week wearing Loewe.
March 3, 2023- Jourdan Dunn
Model Jourdan Dunn wore this sheer ensemble by Victoria Beckham to Paris Fashion Week.
March 3, 2023- Tessa Thompson
Creed III’s Tessa Thompson wore this leather dress with edgy silver detailing to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
March 4, 2023- Ciara
Ciara rocked this lovely, white lace dress with a plunging neckline and bell sleeves by Elie Saab to Paris Fashion Week.
March 4, 2023- Taylor Russell
Actress Taylor Russell looked stunning as she walked the Film Independent Spirit Awards carpet in this black Loewe gown.
March 6, 2023– Ciara
Ciara strutted her stuff in Paris, France wearing the new D-24 collection for Fall/Winter 2023 by Dundas.
March 6, 2023- Zendaya
Zendaya wore this amazing printed set by Louis Vuitton, her new ambassador brand, for their fashion show in Paris, France.
March 6, 2023- Pharrell Williams
Music artist Pharrell Williams sported this Louis Vuitton jacket and hat for the brand’s Paris Fashion Week show. Green looks great on him!
March 8, 2023- Saweetie
Saweetie was styled for a night out in this red mini dress by Matthew Reisman and a matching red jacket by Daniel’s Leather. Is anybody else dying to get this jacket too?
March 8, 2023- Idris Elba
British actor Idris Elba was spotted in New York City in this streetwear look! We love the matching yellows in the shirt and shoes!
March 9, 2023- Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington was on her press tour for Hulu’s Unprisoned wearing this almost neon green, belted jacket, black pencil skirt, and white heels, styled by Law Roach.
March 9, 2023- Billy Porter
Billy Porter was photographed in New York City wearing this multicolored houndstooth, two-piece suit, black coat, and grey hat. We’re loving the flare shape of the pants!
March 9, 2023- Tessa Thompson
Tessa Thompson attended the Variety and Armani dinner honoring Giorgio Armani in this beautifully fitted and styled suit set.
March 12, 2023- Kyle Kuzma
NBA player Kyle Kuzma wore the British brand, Marc Jacques Burton’s vest and pants, a Prada bucket hat, and Balenciaga boots.
March 12, 2023- Yung Miami
One-half of City Girls, Yung Miami, was spotted out in Miami wearing this silver two-piece set styled by Shaq Palmer.
March 13, 2023- Tamar Braxton
Tamar Braxton was smiling wide, headed to the NBC Studios sporting this funky butterfly print suit! Love it!
March 15, 2023- Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
Soon-to-be mother of two, Rihanna, and her boo A$AP Rocky were out and about in Los Angeles wearing Loewe. Aren’t they the most stylish couple in Hollywood?
March 15, 2023- Dominique Fishback
Swarm’s Dominique Fishback was styled in this lovely British brand David Koma dress and Stuart Weitzman heels for Jimmy Kimmel Live!
March 16, 2023- Offset
Rapper Offset was photographed out in Beverly Hills, California in his flyest streetwear. The neon shades matching the embroidery on the jeans were a perfect touch!