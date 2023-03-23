March's Best Black Celebrity Fashion Moments

Entertainment

March's Best Black Celebrity Fashion Moments

Women's History Month was filled with gorgeous fits!

By
Amira Castilla
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled March&#39;s Best Black Celebrity Fashion Moments
Photo: Jacopo Raule / Contributor (Getty Images), RB/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images), THE HAPA BLONDE / Contributor (Getty Images)

Black celebrities graced red carpets, were styled to perfection on press tours, and attended Paris Fashion Week this March. Tell us in the comments, what’s your favorite look?

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 22

March 1, 2023- Tisha Campbell

March 1, 2023- Tisha Campbell

Image for article titled March&#39;s Best Black Celebrity Fashion Moments
Photo: Raymond Hall / Contributor (Getty Images)

Tisha Campbell owned the color green exiting The View in New York City.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 22

March 3, 2023- Imaan Hammam

March 3, 2023- Imaan Hammam

Image for article titled March&#39;s Best Black Celebrity Fashion Moments
Photo: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)

Supermodel Imaan Hamman stepped out at Paris Fashion Week wearing Loewe.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 22

March 3, 2023- Jourdan Dunn

March 3, 2023- Jourdan Dunn

Image for article titled March&#39;s Best Black Celebrity Fashion Moments
Photo: MEGA / Contributor (Getty Images)

Model Jourdan Dunn wore this sheer ensemble by Victoria Beckham to Paris Fashion Week.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 22

March 3, 2023- Tessa Thompson

March 3, 2023- Tessa Thompson

Image for article titled March&#39;s Best Black Celebrity Fashion Moments
Photo: NBC / Contributor (Getty Images)

Creed III’s Tessa Thompson wore this leather dress with edgy silver detailing to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 22

March 4, 2023- Ciara

March 4, 2023- Ciara

Image for article titled March&#39;s Best Black Celebrity Fashion Moments
Photo: Christian Vierig / Contributor (Getty Images)

Ciara rocked this lovely, white lace dress with a plunging neckline and bell sleeves by Elie Saab to Paris Fashion Week.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 22

March 4, 2023- Taylor Russell

March 4, 2023- Taylor Russell

Image for article titled March&#39;s Best Black Celebrity Fashion Moments
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)

Actress Taylor Russell looked stunning as she walked the Film Independent Spirit Awards carpet in this black Loewe gown.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 22

March 6, 2023– Ciara

March 6, 2023– Ciara

Image for article titled March&#39;s Best Black Celebrity Fashion Moments
Photo: MEGA / Contributor (Getty Images)

Ciara strutted her stuff in Paris, France wearing the new D-24 collection for Fall/Winter 2023 by Dundas.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 22

March 6, 2023- Zendaya

March 6, 2023- Zendaya

Image for article titled March&#39;s Best Black Celebrity Fashion Moments
Photo: Edward Berthelot / Contributor (Getty Images)

Zendaya wore this amazing printed set by Louis Vuitton, her new ambassador brand, for their fashion show in Paris, France.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 22

March 6, 2023- Pharrell Williams

March 6, 2023- Pharrell Williams

Image for article titled March&#39;s Best Black Celebrity Fashion Moments
Photo: Kristy Sparow / Stringer (Getty Images)

Music artist Pharrell Williams sported this Louis Vuitton jacket and hat for the brand’s Paris Fashion Week show. Green looks great on him!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 22

March 8, 2023- Saweetie

March 8, 2023- Saweetie

Image for article titled March&#39;s Best Black Celebrity Fashion Moments
Photo: zerojack/Star Max / Contributor (Getty Images)

Saweetie was styled for a night out in this red mini dress by Matthew Reisman and a matching red jacket by Daniel’s Leather. Is anybody else dying to get this jacket too?

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 22

March 8, 2023- Idris Elba

March 8, 2023- Idris Elba

Image for article titled March&#39;s Best Black Celebrity Fashion Moments
Photo: Raymond Hall / Contributor (Getty Images)

British actor Idris Elba was spotted in New York City in this streetwear look! We love the matching yellows in the shirt and shoes!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 22

March 9, 2023- Kerry Washington

March 9, 2023- Kerry Washington

Image for article titled March&#39;s Best Black Celebrity Fashion Moments
Photo: MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)

Kerry Washington was on her press tour for Hulu’s Unprisoned wearing this almost neon green, belted jacket, black pencil skirt, and white heels, styled by Law Roach.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 22

March 9, 2023- Billy Porter

March 9, 2023- Billy Porter

Image for article titled March&#39;s Best Black Celebrity Fashion Moments
Photo: Raymond Hall / Contributor (Getty Images)

Billy Porter was photographed in New York City wearing this multicolored houndstooth, two-piece suit, black coat, and grey hat. We’re loving the flare shape of the pants!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 22

March 9, 2023- Tessa Thompson

March 9, 2023- Tessa Thompson

Image for article titled March&#39;s Best Black Celebrity Fashion Moments
Photo: Jon Kopaloff / Contributor (Getty Images)

Tessa Thompson attended the Variety and Armani dinner honoring Giorgio Armani in this beautifully fitted and styled suit set.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 22

March 12, 2023- Kyle Kuzma

March 12, 2023- Kyle Kuzma

Image for article titled March&#39;s Best Black Celebrity Fashion Moments
Photo: THE HAPA BLONDE / Contributor (Getty Images)

NBA player Kyle Kuzma wore the British brand, Marc Jacques Burton’s vest and pants, a Prada bucket hat, and Balenciaga boots.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 22

March 12, 2023- Yung Miami

March 12, 2023- Yung Miami

Image for article titled March&#39;s Best Black Celebrity Fashion Moments
Photo: 305pics / Contributor (Getty Images)

One-half of City Girls, Yung Miami, was spotted out in Miami wearing this silver two-piece set styled by Shaq Palmer.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

18 / 22

March 13, 2023- Tamar Braxton

March 13, 2023- Tamar Braxton

Image for article titled March&#39;s Best Black Celebrity Fashion Moments
Photo: Raymond Hall / Contributor (Getty Images)

Tamar Braxton was smiling wide, headed to the NBC Studios sporting this funky butterfly print suit! Love it!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

19 / 22

March 15, 2023- Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

March 15, 2023- Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

Image for article titled March&#39;s Best Black Celebrity Fashion Moments
Photo: thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)

Soon-to-be mother of two, Rihanna, and her boo A$AP Rocky were out and about in Los Angeles wearing Loewe. Aren’t they the most stylish couple in Hollywood?

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

20 / 22

March 15, 2023- Dominique Fishback

March 15, 2023- Dominique Fishback

Image for article titled March&#39;s Best Black Celebrity Fashion Moments
Photo: RB/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)

Swarm’s Dominique Fishback was styled in this lovely British brand David Koma dress and Stuart Weitzman heels for Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

21 / 22

March 16, 2023- Offset

March 16, 2023- Offset

Image for article titled March&#39;s Best Black Celebrity Fashion Moments
Photo: MEGA / Contributor (Getty Images)

Rapper Offset was photographed out in Beverly Hills, California in his flyest streetwear. The neon shades matching the embroidery on the jeans were a perfect touch!

Advertisement

22 / 22