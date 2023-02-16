Black Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were Related

It’s just the way of the world, every celebrity probably has family ties to another popular and talented celebrity. They’re usually cousins, and sometimes siblings. Here are the Black celebs you didn’t know were related.
Janelle Monae & Marsai Martin
The legendary pop star and the young talented actress both recently discovered they are cousins. In a September issue of InStyle Magazine, the stars said they found out they were related at a Golden Globes afterparty.
Gabrielle Union & Saweetie
Popular hip-hop artist Saweetie has a famous actress as a cousin. Gabrielle Union is the first cousin of Saweetie’s father, which would make them second cousins.
Cory Booker & RuPaul
This is the most random relation on here, former presidential candidate Cory Booker shocked everyone when he appeared on an episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race and referred to the popular TV personality as his “cousin.” Turns out it’s true.
Beyoncé & Bianca Lawson
Beyoncé’s family is just filled with celebrities. The two aren’t related by blood, but they’re still family. Queen Bey and Bianca Lawson are step-sisters. Richard Lawson, Bianca’s father, married Tina Knowles, Beyoncé’s mother in 2015 and the two became family.
Lenny Kravitz & Al Roker
Another random relation nobody would’ve guessed. The long-time weatherman is second cousins with the eclectic actor and singer. Kravitz’s mother, Roxie Roker, is the first cousin of Al.
Snoop Dogg, Ray J, & Brandy
Everyone and their mother knows that Brandy and Ray J are siblings. But did y’all know that the brother and sister duo are related to Snoop Dogg?
Coco Jones and Mike Jones
Up-and-coming actress and singer Coco Jones has a football father. Mike Jones played in the NFL for 12 seasons and even won a Super Bowl in 2000 with the St. Louis Rams.
Ludacris & Monica
I guess music runs in the family. Ludacris and Monica are cousins and both have roots in the best city in the world, Atlanta, GA.
Ludacris & Richard Pryor
Geez Luda, how many celebrities are you related to?! The successful actor and rapper was a distant cousins with legendary comedian Richard Pryor. I can see the resemblance.
Yara Shahidi & Nas
Yara Shahidi’s mother, Kara, is the first cousin of the Queens MC, which makes Nas and Yara second cousins.
Viola Davis & Mike Colter
Good Genes? The two successful actors are cousins and have been making movies and TV shows for years. They only just met four years ago but acknowledged that their families are always talking about the pair of actors at the family reunions.
Coi Leray & Benzino
The popular rapper is the daughter of Benzino, who is an artist, record producer and TV personality.
Pharell & Timbaland
Who would’ve thought that two of the best and most prolific producers of the 21st century happen to be cousins?
Damon Dash & Stacey Dash
Maybe it’s just me, but I had no idea these two entertainers were cousins.
Da Brat & LisaRaye
This one absolutely shocked me. Da Brat is a veteran rapper who’s been in the industry for years and LisaRaye has been an actress for more than 30 years. Who knew they were sisters?!
