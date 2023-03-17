An Inside Look at The Oscars Night Jewelry

Entertainment

An Inside Look at The Oscars Night Jewelry

Michael B. Jordan, Halle Bailey, Angela Bassett, and more Black celebs dazzled on the Oscar night carpets!

By
Amira Castilla
Comments (1)
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled An Inside Look at The Oscars Night Jewelry
Photo: Mike Coppola / Staff (Getty Images), ANGELA WEISS / Contributor (Getty Images)

The red carpets at the 2023 Oscars and Vanity Fair party showcased our favorite Black celebs wearing the flashiest rocks! Rihanna, Michael B. Jordan and the lot were all dripping with high-end statement pieces we know you need to know more about. We got you. Here are some details on the shimmering pieces we’ve all been talking about.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 22

Rihanna

Rihanna

Image for article titled An Inside Look at The Oscars Night Jewelry
Photo: Arturo Holmes / Staff (Getty Images), ABC / Contributor (Getty Images)

On the redcarpet, Rihanna wore Moussaieff Jewellers Fancy Deep Orange-Brown, Fancy Yellow, and Colombian Emerald earrings over 35 carats. On stage, she wore The Assana necklace, The Enchanted Lotus Cocktail ring, Frozen Capture Bracelet all from De Beers.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 22

Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan

Image for article titled An Inside Look at The Oscars Night Jewelry
Photo: Gilbert Flores / Contributor (Getty Images)

Creed III’s Michael B. Jordan had two Tiffany & Co. brooches pinned to his Louis Vuitton tuxedo. The first brooch is a morganite with over 32 carats, and with 18-karat gold and platinum diamond. The second is over 58 carats with 18-karat gold.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 22

Saweetie

Saweetie

Image for article titled An Inside Look at The Oscars Night Jewelry
Photo: Amy Sussman / Staff (Getty Images)

Rapper and actress Saweetie sported Le Vian rings and Anabela brand Chan AC Emerald Triteia earrings worth almost $3,000 for the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 22

Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey

Image for article titled An Inside Look at The Oscars Night Jewelry
Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Contributor (Getty Images)

The Little Mermaid’s Halle Bailey dazzled in De Beers 20ct diamond earrings and the Midnight Aura necklace from The Alchemist of Light collection. The necklace has over 74 carats of diamonds.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 22

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett

Image for article titled An Inside Look at The Oscars Night Jewelry
Photo: Mike Coppola / Staff (Getty Images)

Angela Bassett’s Serpenti necklace by Bulgari is worth over $150,000 with 18-karat gold and 70 carats of white diamonds.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 22

Halle Berry

Halle Berry

Image for article titled An Inside Look at The Oscars Night Jewelry
Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)

Halle Berry who presented the Best Actress award at the 2023 Oscars wore these Pomellato Iconica earrings worth about $4,000.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 22

Sabrina Elba

Sabrina Elba

Image for article titled An Inside Look at The Oscars Night Jewelry
Photo: John Shearer / Contributor (Getty Images)

Idris Elba’s wife, Sabrina Elba, wore these stunning Lorraine Schwartz earrings to the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars After Party.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 22

Brian Tyree Henry

Brian Tyree Henry

Image for article titled An Inside Look at The Oscars Night Jewelry
Photo: Steve Granitz / Contributor (Getty Images)

Oscar-nominated Brian Tyree Henry stacked David Yurman necklaces worth hundreds to thousands of dollars each for the Vanity Fair party.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 22

Jurnee Smollett

Jurnee Smollett

Image for article titled An Inside Look at The Oscars Night Jewelry
Photo: MICHAEL TRAN / Contributor (Getty Images)

Actress Jurnee Smollett wore the $17,900 Y-Not Climber earrings by Yeprem, a shimmering Cicada brand necklace, and a chunky Stefere Jewelry ring.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 22

Zoe Saldana

Zoe Saldana

Image for article titled An Inside Look at The Oscars Night Jewelry
Photo: Arturo Holmes / Staff (Getty Images)

Avatar’s Zoe Saldana supports environmentally and sustainable jewelry so she wore vintage diamonds by Cartier for the Oscars.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 22

Danai Gurira

Danai Gurira

Image for article titled An Inside Look at The Oscars Night Jewelry
Photo: Arturo Holmes / Staff (Getty Images), Mike Coppola / Staff (Getty Images)

Actress Danai Gurira wore multiple pieces from Messika including the Beloved Feather ear cuff, and the Divine Enigma choker with 18-karat white gold diamonds in her hair.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 22

Ciara

Ciara

Image for article titled An Inside Look at The Oscars Night Jewelry
Photo: Leon Bennett / Stringer (Getty Images)

Singer Ciara paired her racy see-through outfit with gloves and diamond earrings by Cartier.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 22

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

Image for article titled An Inside Look at The Oscars Night Jewelry
Photo: Leon Bennett / Stringer (Getty Images)

Actress Michael Jaé Rodriguez paired simply diamond hoops by Pomellato with her bright pink dress for the Vanity Fair party.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 22

Laura Harrier

Laura Harrier

Image for article titled An Inside Look at The Oscars Night Jewelry
Photo: Doug Peters - PA Images / Contributor (Getty Images)

Laura Harrier walked the Vanity Fair carpet rocking feather detail Boucheron earrings and a chunky ring.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 22

Yara Shahidi

Yara Shahidi

Image for article titled An Inside Look at The Oscars Night Jewelry
Photo: Amy Sussman / Staff (Getty Images)

Our new Tinkerbell, Yara Shahidi, wore her hair up to highlight her gorgeous Cartier earrings.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 22

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union

Image for article titled An Inside Look at The Oscars Night Jewelry
Photo: Steve Granitz / Contributor (Getty Images)

Actress Gabrielle Union attended the Vanity Fair party in Cascade earrings with 38 white diamonds, an Eventail ring with emeralds and diamonds, and a Triptych ring with emeralds and diamonds by Reza.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

18 / 22

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose

Image for article titled An Inside Look at The Oscars Night Jewelry
Photo: Mike Coppola / Staff (Getty Images)

Ariana DeBose dazzled in De Beers jewelry to present the Best Supporting Actor and Actress at the 2023 Academy Awards.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

19 / 22

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson

Image for article titled An Inside Look at The Oscars Night Jewelry
Photo: Leon Bennett / Stringer (Getty Images)

Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson wore these gorgeous diamond drop-down earrings for the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

20 / 22

Janelle Monae

Janelle Monae

Image for article titled An Inside Look at The Oscars Night Jewelry
Photo: Arturo Holmes / Staff (Getty Images)

Janelle Monáe was shining in pieces by Reza for the Oscars. Monáe wore the heritage diamond brooch pinned to a choker, $30,000 Lattice earrings, a $20,000 Eventail ring, and two Spriale rings.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

21 / 22

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox

Image for article titled An Inside Look at The Oscars Night Jewelry
Photo: Arturo Holmes / Staff (Getty Images)

Laverne Cox, who hosted the red carpet, paired Hanut Singh sapphire drop earrings and a huge cocktail ring by David Webb for the Oscars.

Advertisement

22 / 22