An Inside Look at The Oscars Night Jewelry

The red carpets at the 2023 Oscars and Vanity Fair party showcased our favorite Black celebs wearing the flashiest rocks! Rihanna, Michael B. Jordan and the lot were all dripping with high-end statement pieces we know you need to know more about. We got you. Here are some details on the shimmering pieces we’ve all been talking about.
Rihanna
On the redcarpet, Rihanna wore Moussaieff Jewellers Fancy Deep Orange-Brown, Fancy Yellow, and Colombian Emerald earrings over 35 carats. On stage, she wore The Assana necklace, The Enchanted Lotus Cocktail ring, Frozen Capture Bracelet all from De Beers.
Michael B. Jordan
Creed III’s Michael B. Jordan had two Tiffany & Co. brooches pinned to his Louis Vuitton tuxedo. The first brooch is a morganite with over 32 carats, and with 18-karat gold and platinum diamond. The second is over 58 carats with 18-karat gold.
Saweetie
Rapper and actress Saweetie sported Le Vian rings and Anabela brand Chan AC Emerald Triteia earrings worth almost $3,000 for the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party.
Halle Bailey
The Little Mermaid’s Halle Bailey dazzled in De Beers 20ct diamond earrings and the Midnight Aura necklace from The Alchemist of Light collection. The necklace has over 74 carats of diamonds.
Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett’s Serpenti necklace by Bulgari is worth over $150,000 with 18-karat gold and 70 carats of white diamonds.
Halle Berry
Halle Berry who presented the Best Actress award at the 2023 Oscars wore these Pomellato Iconica earrings worth about $4,000.
Sabrina Elba
Idris Elba’s wife, Sabrina Elba, wore these stunning Lorraine Schwartz earrings to the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars After Party.
Brian Tyree Henry
Oscar-nominated Brian Tyree Henry stacked David Yurman necklaces worth hundreds to thousands of dollars each for the Vanity Fair party.
Jurnee Smollett
Actress Jurnee Smollett wore the $17,900 Y-Not Climber earrings by Yeprem, a shimmering Cicada brand necklace, and a chunky Stefere Jewelry ring.
Zoe Saldana
Avatar’s Zoe Saldana supports environmentally and sustainable jewelry so she wore vintage diamonds by Cartier for the Oscars.
Danai Gurira
Actress Danai Gurira wore multiple pieces from Messika including the Beloved Feather ear cuff, and the Divine Enigma choker with 18-karat white gold diamonds in her hair.
Ciara
Singer Ciara paired her racy see-through outfit with gloves and diamond earrings by Cartier.
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez
Actress Michael Jaé Rodriguez paired simply diamond hoops by Pomellato with her bright pink dress for the Vanity Fair party.
Laura Harrier
Laura Harrier walked the Vanity Fair carpet rocking feather detail Boucheron earrings and a chunky ring.
Yara Shahidi
Our new Tinkerbell, Yara Shahidi, wore her hair up to highlight her gorgeous Cartier earrings.
Gabrielle Union
Actress Gabrielle Union attended the Vanity Fair party in Cascade earrings with 38 white diamonds, an Eventail ring with emeralds and diamonds, and a Triptych ring with emeralds and diamonds by Reza.
Ariana DeBose
Ariana DeBose dazzled in De Beers jewelry to present the Best Supporting Actor and Actress at the 2023 Academy Awards.
Quinta Brunson
Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson wore these gorgeous diamond drop-down earrings for the Vanity Fair Oscars party.
Janelle Monae
Janelle Monáe was shining in pieces by Reza for the Oscars. Monáe wore the heritage diamond brooch pinned to a choker, $30,000 Lattice earrings, a $20,000 Eventail ring, and two Spriale rings.
Laverne Cox
Laverne Cox, who hosted the red carpet, paired Hanut Singh sapphire drop earrings and a huge cocktail ring by David Webb for the Oscars.