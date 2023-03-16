Law Roach's Greatest Celeb-Styling Moments

In an interview with WhoWhatWear, Law Roach said, “Sometimes Zendaya calls me her fairy godbrother or godmother depending on how I’m acting that day.” Law Roach was dressed as Cinderella’s fairy godmother at the 2019 Met Gala. Zendaya wore this glowing blue, princess gown as a way for her to turn a page in how she was viewed as she was transitioning to more adult roles, most famously as Rue in Euphoria, after becoming famous as a Disney star in her childhood.

