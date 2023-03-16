Law Roach's Greatest Celeb-Styling Moments

Culture

Law Roach's Greatest Celeb-Styling Moments

Zendaya, Celine Dion, Kerry Washington, and more have been touched by Law Roach's expertise

By
Amira Castilla
Image for article titled Law Roach&#39;s Greatest Celeb-Styling Moments
Photo: Sean Zanni / Contributor (Getty Images)

Zendaya’s legacy as a fashion “it girl” can be credited to Law Roach. After speculation that his retirement announcement this week was linked to his relationship with Zendaya, he tweeted, “​​She’s my little sister and it’s real love not the fake industry love.” Here is a look at the greatest styling moments by Law Roach for Zendaya and so many other stars.

2011- First time styling Zendaya

Image for article titled Law Roach&#39;s Greatest Celeb-Styling Moments
Photo: Jason Merritt / Staff (Getty Images)

Zendaya was still a Disney girl at 14 years old when she was first styled by Law Roach who met her through her father’s friend. Law styled her in this youthful blazer, skirt, and tights combo for Justin Bieber’s Never Say Never premiered in 2011.

2014- Zendaya at the Grammy Awards

Image for article titled Law Roach&#39;s Greatest Celeb-Styling Moments
Photo: Dan MacMedan / Contributor (Getty Images)

Three years later, Zendaya walked her first Grammys red carpet in 2014 and was named one of the best-dressed attendees wearing an Emanuel Ungaro dress and slicked-back hair.

2014- Zendaya New York Fashion Week

Image for article titled Law Roach&#39;s Greatest Celeb-Styling Moments
Photo: Screen grab from TeenFashionVogue.com (Other)

Law Roach officially made Zendaya the fashion girl to look out for when she wore this yellow and blue Muiniko coat for New York Fashion Week. She was featured in WWD and Fashion Police for the look.

2014- Law Roach’s First Met Gala & 2015 Zendaya’s Met Gala Debut

Image for article titled Law Roach&#39;s Greatest Celeb-Styling Moments
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff (Getty Images), Larry Busacca / Staff (Getty Images)

After slowly rising to fame as a stylist, LaLa Anthony became Law’s first client to attend the Met Gala, one of the biggest fashion events of the year. The next year he styled Zendaya for her first-ever Met look.

2016- Celine Dion styled in a Titanic hoodie

Image for article titled Law Roach&#39;s Greatest Celeb-Styling Moments
Photo: Screen grab from EOnline.com (Other)

Celine Dion reached out to Law in 2016 because her kids were in love with Zendaya’s show, KC Undercover on Disney. From then on, Law transformed Celine Dion into a streetwear icon. In an interview with WhoWhatWear, he explained that he wanted to bring more youth and edge to her clothing after her husband passed away that same year.

2017- Law Roach graces cover with two biggest clients

Image for article titled Law Roach&#39;s Greatest Celeb-Styling Moments
Photo: Screen grab from CelineDion.com (Other)

In 2017 Law graced the cover of The Hollywood Reporter’s Most Powerful Stylists issue with Zendaya and Celine Dion, two of his biggest clients. He was named number 21 on the list. In 2021 he became the first Black stylist to be Stylist of the Year.

2017- Appeared in Vogue with Zendaya

Image for article titled Law Roach&#39;s Greatest Celeb-Styling Moments
Photo: Screen grab from Vogue.com (Other)

Although Law did not get to style Zendaya for her first Vogue cover in 2017, he did pop up in one of her pictures, showing how important he is to her career.

2017- Celine Dion at the Billboard Music Awards

Image for article titled Law Roach&#39;s Greatest Celeb-Styling Moments
Photo: Allen Berezovsky / Contributor (Getty Images)

Celine Dion was dressed in this glamorous white, plunging neckline gown by Stéphane Rolland for her 20th Anniversary of Titanic’s “My Heart Will Go On”.

2018- Oscars with Zendaya and Tom Holland

Image for article titled Law Roach&#39;s Greatest Celeb-Styling Moments
Photo: Steve Granitz / Contributor (Getty Images), Kevork Djansezian / Stringer (Getty Images)

Tom Holland took on Law as his stylist after he and Zendaya started working on the Spider-Man films together. They were both styled by Law at the 2018 Oscars. Law got the inside scoop about their relationship long before they became official in 2021.

2018- Ariana Grande’s first Met Gala

Image for article titled Law Roach&#39;s Greatest Celeb-Styling Moments
Photo: Jackson Lee / Contributor (Getty Images)

Ariana Grande’s iconic Renaissance-themed dress for her first Met Gala was styled by Law Roach.

2019- Tommy Hilfiger Collaboration

Image for article titled Law Roach&#39;s Greatest Celeb-Styling Moments
Photo: WWD / Contributor (Getty Images)

Zendaya and Law Roach created a 70’s-inspired clothing collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger. The Paris fashion show featured all-Black models and ended up quickly selling out.

2019- Met Gala

Image for article titled Law Roach&#39;s Greatest Celeb-Styling Moments
Photo: Karwai Tang / Contributor (Getty Images)

In an interview with WhoWhatWear, Law Roach said, “Sometimes Zendaya calls me her fairy godbrother or godmother depending on how I’m acting that day.” Law Roach was dressed as Cinderella’s fairy godmother at the 2019 Met Gala. Zendaya wore this glowing blue, princess gown as a way for her to turn a page in how she was viewed as she was transitioning to more adult roles, most famously as Rue in Euphoria, after becoming famous as a Disney star in her childhood.

2020- Critics’ Choice Awards

Image for article titled Law Roach&#39;s Greatest Celeb-Styling Moments
Photo: David Crotty / Contributor (Getty Images)

Zendaya’s hot pink Tom Ford breastplate for the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards is still talked about to this day!

2021- Styled Zendaya for British Vogue

Image for article titled Law Roach&#39;s Greatest Celeb-Styling Moments
Photo: Screen grab from Vogue.co.uk (Other)

Law Roach also has a wildly successful editorial career. One of his biggest covers to date was his styling for Zendaya’s British Vogue cover in 2021. This is a huge accomplishment as Vogue does not commonly allow people to have their own stylists for shoots. In 2022, Law became an editor for British Vogue.

2021- Zendaya honored at CFDA Fashion Awards, thanks to Law

Image for article titled Law Roach&#39;s Greatest Celeb-Styling Moments
Photo: James Devaney / Contributor (Getty Images)

Zendaya was honored at the CFDA Fashion Awards receiving the Fashion Icon Award in 2021, she was styled by Law for the ceremony, wearing bright red and showing off her abs. Law Roach has also been the first stylist to be given an award by the CFDA.

2021- Spider web dress for Spider-Man: No Way

Image for article titled Law Roach&#39;s Greatest Celeb-Styling Moments
Photo: Albert L. Ortega / Contributor (Getty Images)

Law dressed Zendaya in this themed, spider web gown by Valentino and matching mask for the 2021 Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere.

2022- Emmy Awards

Image for article titled Law Roach&#39;s Greatest Celeb-Styling Moments
Photo: Trae Patton/NBC / Contributor (Getty Images)

Zendaya made history as the youngest actor to win two Emmys for acting at the 2022 Emmy Awards while wearing this breathtaking, voluminous black gown.

2023- NAACP Image Awards

Image for article titled Law Roach&#39;s Greatest Celeb-Styling Moments
Photo: Aaron J. Thornton / Contributor (Getty Images)

After taking a break from carpets for months, Zendaya walked the NAACP Image Awards carpet in this stunning vintage Versace gown and a fresh haircut.

2023- Vanity Fair

Image for article titled Law Roach&#39;s Greatest Celeb-Styling Moments
Photo: Lionel Hahn / Contributor (Getty Images), Lionel Hahn / Contributor (Getty Images), Lionel Hahn / Contributor (Getty Images)

In possibly one of Law Roach’s final styling nights, he pulled together gorgeous looks for Megan Thee Stallion, Kerry Washington, and Hunter Schafer for the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars After Party.

Modeling Career and more?

Image for article titled Law Roach&#39;s Greatest Celeb-Styling Moments
Image: Screen grab from Usmagazine.com (Other)

Law Roach made his runway model debut for BOSS on March 15, only a day after announcing via Instagram that he was retiring from being a stylist. We thank Law for elevating the styles of so many celebrities. Who knows, maybe he’ll be back by Zendaya, Celine Dion, and Kerry Washington’s sides in the future.

