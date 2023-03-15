Celebrity Stylist Law Roach Leaves the Fashion World Stunned With Sudden Retirement

With the world still buzzing about one of fashion’s biggest nights, the person behind some of the best looks of Oscars Sunday is sending shockwaves through the fashion industry. On Tuesday, top stylist Law Roach announced his retirement on Instagram.

Accompanied by a photo of a huge red “Retired” stamp, he wrote. “My Cup is empty….. thank you to everyone who’ve supported me and my career over the years. Every person that trusted me with their image, I’m so grateful for you all. If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it’s not! The politics , the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win … I’m out.”



Though he’s crafted memorable looks for the likes of Megan Thee Stallion; Venus Williams; Kerry Washington; Tiffany Haddish; and Aldis Hodge, Roach is most well known for his work with Zendaya.

Per The Cut, they’ve been working together since 2011, when he helped the 14-year-old actress find an outfit for the premiere of Justin Bieber’s Never Say Never. Since then, he has helped her grow into a fashion icon and someone who always makes interesting choices on the red carpet. Considering how connected their careers have been, some are wondering if his comments on “politics” and “lies” are about Zendaya.

A recent video from Louis Vuitton’s Paris Fashion Week show featured the Emmy-winner rushing into the event at the last minute and taking the last seat in the front row, while Roach was left trying to figure out where to go. In case you don’t follow the fashion world, front row seats are all about the individual’s perception in the business. Someone as influential as him should not be left out, unless Louis Vuitton is making a very specific statement. His retirement announcement coming on the heels of this moment has some questioning if this signaled trouble in their relationship.

Roach is obviously popular in the industry, as many celebrities and designers replied to his message with a mix of support and dismay about his announcement. Legendary supermodel Naomi Campbell wrote, “Law I won’t let you !!!! We don’t quit .. strived too hard.” Meanwhile, The Rookie: Feds star Niecy Nash-Betts offered some wisdom writing, “We all come or go on our OWN terms. If you’re done because you want your next role, blessings to you…. If you’re having a “moment”, keep your main character energy! Either way: you got this!” Designer Christian Siriano simply wrote, “Absolutely not.” Groundbreaking supermodel Iman has the best advice, writing, “Too talented to retire.., You’re a designer at heart.”

Here’s the thing: there’s a chance this isn’t as juicy as the internet wants it to be and Law is just truly ready to move on. Of course, with rumors floating around about Zendaya becoming a new brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton and Roach not being part of the deal, it’s likely that no one will accept that possibility anytime soon. You just know the speculation surrounding this is going to get way out of hand.