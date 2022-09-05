Marriage Equality

In this concurring opinion, Justice Clarence Thomas suggested the court relook into three other cases that set precedents. One of which is Obergefell v. Hodges (2015), which established a constitutional right to same-sex marriage. If Democrats lose control, the likely counter of them passing protections through Congress goes out the window. If the Supreme Court overturns this case, you could have a situation as we see with abortion access. Gay marriage and unions may be illegal in some places and acknowledged in others.