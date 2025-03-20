Kanye West and Jay-Z's Weird and Complicated Relationship Through the Years

Kanye West and Jay-Z’s relationship may be at the point of no return, especially after the Chicago rapper’s latest social media rant. But it’s really just the latest in a complicated dynamic between the two rap legends that’s endured for decades.

Advertisement

On Tuesday (March 19), Ye made some insane allegations about Hov and Beyoncé’s twins, Rumi and Sir. In a now-deleted post, he wrote, “WAIT HAS ANYONE EVER SEEN JAY Z AND BEYONCES YOUNGER KIDS. THEYRE RETARDED. NO LIKE LITERALLY. AND THIS IS WHY ARTIFICIAL INSEMINATION IS A BLESSING. HAVING RETARDED CHILDREN IS A CHOICE. IF TWITTER TAKE MY SHIT DOWN THEM SO BE IT BUT I NEED YALL TO NO JAY Z OR NOBODY HAVE NO POWER OVER ME.”

While West said many other disrespectful and borderline unforgivable things about the power couple, this post confirms how bad their relationship has gotten. This is why it’s the best time to look back at all the twists and turns Kanye and Jay-Z’s relationship has gone through for the past 25 years.