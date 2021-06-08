How We Do: Get on the (Gift) Request Line

Photo : pixelheadphoto digitalskillet ( Shutterstock )

Amid the romance of an engagement and the subsequent chaos of wedding planning (should one be ceremonially inclined), is one of the biggest bonuses of tying the knot—that is, aside from making it last forever with the love of your life. For better or worse, there is perhaps no other major milestone that will accrue you so much swag (as it should, given the cost of weddings). The objective of wedding gifts is to help the happy couple feather their nuptial nest, meaning big-ticket items aren’t out of bounds—so you’ll want to be strategic in making your gift requests.



The good news is that creating a gift registry is easier than ever—gone are the days of bouncing from site to site to manage separate registries. Thanks to the convenience of all-inclusive registries like The Knot and Zola (both of which also allow you to build your own wedding site and more), you can register for anything from housewares to honeymoon assistance with the click of a button—as well as requesting monetary gifts to put toward major purchases like furniture or even a first-home.

The great news? This means it’s even easier to fill your registry—and your home—with Black-owned buys. Out of consideration for your loved ones, we heartily advise putting a wide range of price-points on your wish list, so they can purchase within their comfort level—plus, it’s great to receive essentials, too! But since you will hopefully only be doing this once, we also say go big and go home with a few luxury-level items (or gift cards to subsidize!) that will get your domestic bliss off to a stylish start.

So, where to browse? We’ve compiled a list of some tried-and-true faves—and a few new ones, too—to start your married life off right.