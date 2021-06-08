How We Do: Get on the (Gift) Request Line

CultureBlack Love

How We Do: Get on the (Gift) Request Line

To celebrate the start of wedding season, The Root has launched “ How We Do,” a two-week series centering Black love stories, commitment and nuptial style.

maiyshakai
Maiysha Kai
Save
Alerts
Illustration for article titled How We Do: Get on the (Gift) Request Line
Photo: pixelheadphoto digitalskillet (Shutterstock)

Amid the romance of an engagement and the subsequent chaos of wedding planning (should one be ceremonially inclined), is one of the biggest bonuses of tying the knot—that is, aside from making it last forever with the love of your life. For better or worse, there is perhaps no other major milestone that will accrue you so much swag (as it should, given the cost of weddings). The objective of wedding gifts is to help the happy couple feather their nuptial nest, meaning big-ticket items aren’t out of bounds—so you’ll want to be strategic in making your gift requests.

The good news is that creating a gift registry is easier than ever—gone are the days of bouncing from site to site to manage separate registries. Thanks to the convenience of all-inclusive registries like The Knot and Zola (both of which also allow you to build your own wedding site and more), you can register for anything from housewares to honeymoon assistance with the click of a button—as well as requesting monetary gifts to put toward major purchases like furniture or even a first-home.

The great news? This means it’s even easier to fill your registry—and your home—with Black-owned buys. Out of consideration for your loved ones, we heartily advise putting a wide range of price-points on your wish list, so they can purchase within their comfort level—plus, it’s great to receive essentials, too! But since you will hopefully only be doing this once, we also say go big and go home with a few luxury-level items (or gift cards to subsidize!) that will get your domestic bliss off to a stylish start.

So, where to browse? We’ve compiled a list of some tried-and-true faves—and a few new ones, too—to start your married life off right.

Maiysha Kai

Maiysha Kai is managing editor of The Glow Up, host of The Root Presents: It's Lit! podcast and Big Beauty Tuesdays, and your average Grammy-nominated goddess next door. May I borrow some sugar?

Advertisement

2 / 14

Goodee

Goodee

This twin brother-founded marketplace sources unique items from around the globe—perfect for those who like uncommon yet high-quality touches in their spaces. From Scandinavian shelving to Basquiat and Haring-branded skateboard decks (yes, really), Goodee has the goods.

Advertisement

3 / 14

Peace & Riot

Peace & Riot

This Brooklyn-based shop has a decidedly grown and sexy aesthetic, showcasing an eclectic array of lifestyle and home goods ranging from accessories, lighting and art to case goods and accent furniture. You can also special order furniture, sofas, lighting, rugs from their various vendors.

Advertisement

4 / 14

Albany Park

Albany Park

If you’re in the market for sofa or chair, Albany Park will give you a soft place to land. This husband-and-wife-founded brand is upending the traditional furniture market with well-made yet seriously well-priced pieces. What do we love? Their statement-making, Dutch wax-inspired Ekáàbò Collection.

Advertisement

5 / 14

Karibe

Karibe

Together, you’re creating a new family; how about bringing some family recipes to life in cast iron pans by Karibe? This line of high-quality cookware and kitchen accessories brings the best of our flavors to life...and will last for generations to come.

Advertisement

6 / 14

54 Kibo

54 Kibo

We can’t seem to stay away from this luxe marketplace and its array of ridiculously sexy furniture, home decor and more; for highly curated African home design, it is a mecca. If you’re registering for china, may we recommend pieces of 54 Kibo’s Senegalese Limoges porcelain?

Advertisement

7 / 14

Johanna Howard Home

Johanna Howard Home

Home should feel like a sanctuary; so should your love. Johanna Howard’s luxury home textiles will make you feel even more at home together...and are perfect for creating a cozy nook you can share.

Advertisement

8 / 14

Estelle Colored Glass

Estelle Colored Glass

Your coupling is colorful—why shouldn’t your glassware be, too? Estelle Colored Glass draws on Southern tradition to create vibrant transitional pieces that are meant to be cherished and passed down for future celebrations; a perfect way to toast to your future.

Advertisement

9 / 14

The Black Home

The Black Home

Neffi Walker’s striking aesthetics—and signature black walls—have made her a go-to in interior design. If you can’t spring for her services, you can now take a bit of her style home with her matte and brass flatware collection; the perfect finish to a stylish setting.

Advertisement

10 / 14

Jungalow

Jungalow

Justina Blakeney is an expert in “Afri-Coastal style,” and you can bring her bold bohemian vibe into your home with a visit to The Jungalow. Got a registry going at Target? Make sure not to miss her upcoming Opalhouse collab with the Bullseye’s, launching online June 26.

Advertisement

11 / 14

Bolé Road Textiles

Bolé Road Textiles

Vibrant color combinations, stark designs and beautiful craftsmanship are the hallmarks of designer Hana Getachew’s home textile line, inspired by her love of Ethiopian handwoven fabrics, and ready for every room in the house. If you like your colors calmer, never fear: Bolé Road makes gorgeous neutrals, too.

Advertisement

12 / 14

Global Attic

Global Attic

If you can’t yet embark on the honeymoon of your dreams, bring the world home with this globally sourced decor line. Founder Kabria Cummings’ impeccable eye will satisfy your wanderlust.

Advertisement

13 / 14

AphroChic

AphroChic

This gift-guide regular never fails when it comes to domestic style—maybe because the talents behind it have also been committed to each other for decades. Let the fruits of their happy marriage adorn your happy home; AphroChic offers a vibrant array of home textiles, accessories and wallpapers in their original, culturally-relevant prints—and they offer interior design services, too.

Advertisement

14 / 14

Maiysha Kai

Maiysha Kai is managing editor of The Glow Up, host of The Root Presents: It's Lit! podcast and Big Beauty Tuesdays, and your average Grammy-nominated goddess next door. May I borrow some sugar?

DISCUSSION