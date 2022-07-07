Make Sure Your Prime Membership is Active

Prime Day is a bargain-hunter’s dream. But it’s important to know that those great deals are for members only. So make sure you have an active Prime membership before you start shopping. Besides the Prime Day perks, your Prime membership has other great benefits, including free delivery on your orders, unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows through Prime Video and exclusive savings at Whole Foods.



An Amazon Prime membership will run you $14.99 per month plus tax after a 30-day free trial period. But discounted membership options are available. A Prime student membership is $7.49 per month, and qualifying government assistance recipients can become Prime members for $6.99 per month.