Here Are the Fine Men We Want to See As Black Draculas ASAP

Movies

Here Are the Fine Men We Want to See As Black Draculas ASAP

With spooky season officially underway, we thought it'd be fun to fantasize about a handful of fine men we'd like to see get into some gory (read: sexy) action.

By
Shanelle Genai
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Trevante Rhodes attends the Netflix Original: Bird Box panel at Comic-Con São Paulo on December 9, 2018 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Trevante Rhodes attends the Netflix Original: Bird Box panel at Comic-Con São Paulo on December 9, 2018 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Photo: Alexandre Schneider for Netflix (Getty Images)

Ahhh, spooky season. A time where cosplaying as creepy characters becomes to norm and mischief abounds. Speaking of, we thought it’d be a little fun to engage in a little mischief of our own and fantasize about a handful of fine actors (and we mean that both in the talent and in literal physique) who we want—no, NEED—to play Black Dracula. Why Dracula? Well, because, why not? Blade was just the tip of the iceberg, there’s so much more to explore.

Advertisement

Let’s kick things off real good with Trevante Rhodes. We already know how good he looks in gold grills thanks to Moonlight, now just imagine him dressed in all-black, with gold fangs, and only vengeance on his mind *swoon*.

If you’re looking for volunteers for victims, we know someone who’d be willing. (It’s me...the volunteer is me. I’ll do it.)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 16

Kofi Siriboe

Kofi Siriboe

Kofi Siriboe attends the 50th NAACP Image Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 30, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Kofi Siriboe attends the 50th NAACP Image Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 30, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Paras Griffin for NAACP (Getty Images)

Once again, we’ve already gotten a preview of what Kofi Siriboe as a vampire/monster could look like thanks to Doja Cat’s “Streets” video. He’s one of the most attractive looking ones I’ve seen in a long time and a good as hell contender for Dracula. Somebody give this man a cape!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 16

Y’lan Noel

Y’lan Noel

Y’lan Noel speaks onstage during the 2018 Essence Festival on July 7, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Y’lan Noel speaks onstage during the 2018 Essence Festival on July 7, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Photo: Paras Griffin for Essence (Getty Images)

OK, so we know Y’lan Noel’s (a.k.a. Daniel from Insecure) character in The First Purge was able to handle a high-level of violence. So if you put that together and add it to the fact that he’s also got the looks and acting chops to match—you’d see why he’s another perfect option for Black Dracula.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 16

Aldis Hodge

Aldis Hodge

Aldis Hodge attends the Warner Bros. “Black Adam” photo call on October 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Aldis Hodge attends the Warner Bros. “Black Adam” photo call on October 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage (Getty Images)

Justice for Aldis’ Hodge’s Hawkman! I needed to see more of him being a smart-ass, strong-ass character. And seeing as how that’s the case, it only makes sense that he be taken into consideration for Dracula.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 16

Mahershala Ali

Mahershala Ali

Mahershala Ali attends the 11th Hamilton Behind The Camera Awards at Avalon Hollywood &amp; Bardot on November 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Mahershala Ali attends the 11th Hamilton Behind The Camera Awards at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot on November 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: JC Olivera/FilmMagic (Getty Images)

Mahershala Ali is literally starring as Blade. BLADE. Come on now. How much more do I need to say?

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 16

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II attends the Los Angeles Premiere of the new HBO Series “Watchmen” on October 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II attends the Los Angeles Premiere of the new HBO Series “Watchmen” on October 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO (Getty Images)

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II already conquered portraying a literal god and Candyman onscreen—Black Dracula is already in his wheelhouse. Just give this fine brotha a chance!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 16

Giancarlo Esposito

Giancarlo Esposito

Giancarlo Esposito attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney+ “The Mandalorian” Season 3 at El Capitan Theatre on February 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Giancarlo Esposito attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney+ “The Mandalorian” Season 3 at El Capitan Theatre on February 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter (Getty Images)

I know a lot of folks online want Giancarlo Esposito to be Gomez in a Black version of The Adams Family (and I’m not mad at that either) but hear me out: imagine him as the patriarch of a family of Black Draculas. Tell me you wouldn’t tune in every week?

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 16

Delroy Lindo

Delroy Lindo

Delroy Lindo attends the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Austin Convention Center on March 11, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
Delroy Lindo attends the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Austin Convention Center on March 11, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
Photo: Nicola Gell/Getty Images for SXSW (Getty Images)

OK, so if Giancarlo isn’t selling you on a Black Dracula patriarchal figure, may I submit for your consideration: Delroy Lindo. The man is A LEGEND and we don’t see him onscreen nearly as much as we should.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 16

Blair Underwood

Blair Underwood

Blair Underwood poses at the opening night of “A Soldier’s Play” on Broadway at The American Airlines Theatre on January 21, 2020 in New York City.
Blair Underwood poses at the opening night of “A Soldier’s Play” on Broadway at The American Airlines Theatre on January 21, 2020 in New York City.
Photo: Bruce Glikas/WireImage (Getty Images)

OK, so now that’ we’ve gotten the patriarch out of the way—let’s tap Blair Underwood for the second generation alongside his brother Mahershala. Walk with me here, folks! I’m giving you GOLD.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 16

Larenz Tate

Larenz Tate

Larenz Tate visits SiriusXM Studios on May 24, 2023 in New York City.
Larenz Tate visits SiriusXM Studios on May 24, 2023 in New York City.
Photo: Jason Mendez (Getty Images)

We can also go ahead and add Larenz Tate for Black Dracula—especially seeing as how we’ve all been trying to figure out how he seems to age backwards for years now. He can be Blair and Mahershala’s baby brother. I know you see the vision.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 16

Leon

Leon

Leon Robinson attends the ‘Amsterdam’ World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on September 18, 2022 in New York City.
Leon Robinson attends the ‘Amsterdam’ World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on September 18, 2022 in New York City.
Photo: Dia Dipasupil (Getty Images)

There’s a reason why Leon has been popping and still looking good for decades. I’m not gonna say it’s due to some hidden vampire-aging characteristics, but what I am gonna say is he should definitely be in the running.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 16

Luke James

Luke James

Singer Luke James attends V103 Winterfest at State Farm Arena on December 15, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Singer Luke James attends V103 Winterfest at State Farm Arena on December 15, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage (Getty Images)

Luke James literally goes by “@wolfjames” on Instagram. You know what wolves do? Bite. You know what Dracula does? Also bite. He’s already one step ahead of the game. Hollywood, hit him up!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 16

Daniel Kaluuya

Daniel Kaluuya

Daniel Kaluuya at the Essence 16th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards on March 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Daniel Kaluuya at the Essence 16th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards on March 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety (Getty Images)

It’s the way Daniel Kaluuya would barely have to bite anyone as Dracula because his sinister gaze alone would be enough to subject any victim to peril. If you needed to proof of this, just go watch his performance in Widows and tell me you weren’t scared.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 16

John Boyega

John Boyega

John Boyega attends the “Avatar: The Way Of Water” world premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on December 06, 2022 in London, England.
John Boyega attends the “Avatar: The Way Of Water” world premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on December 06, 2022 in London, England.
Photo: Lia Toby (Getty Images)

I’m going to ask this question and I’m going to ask it earnestly: what can’t John Boyega do? While you ponder that, I’ll be knocking down the doors on all the major studios to convince them that he needs a Dracula project SOON.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 16

Lakeith Stanfield

Lakeith Stanfield

LaKeith Stanfield attends the Haunted Mansion Q &amp; A at EssenceFest 2023 on July 01, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
LaKeith Stanfield attends the Haunted Mansion Q & A at EssenceFest 2023 on July 01, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Photo: Leon Bennett for Disney (Getty Images)

Much like Mahershala, Larenz, Trevante and Kofi—I shouldn’t have to do much convincing to prove how good Lakeith Stanfield would be as Dracula. The proof is in his face, demeanor, persona, and filmography. He’d do this justice in his own unique way and I, for one, need to see it ASAP.

Advertisement

16 / 16