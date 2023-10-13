Here Are the Fine Men We Want to See As Black Draculas ASAP

Ahhh, spooky season. A time where cosplaying as creepy characters becomes to norm and mischief abounds. Speaking of, we thought it’d be a little fun to engage in a little mischief of our own and fantasize about a handful of fine actors (and we mean that both in the talent and in literal physique) who we want—no, NEED—to play Black Dracula. Why Dracula? Well, because, why not? Blade was just the tip of the iceberg, there’s so much more to explore.

Let’s kick things off real good with Trevante Rhodes. We already know how good he looks in gold grills thanks to Moonlight, now just imagine him dressed in all-black, with gold fangs, and only vengeance on his mind *swoon*.

If you’re looking for volunteers for victims, we know someone who’d be willing. (It’s me...the volunteer is me. I’ll do it.)