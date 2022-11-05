We’ve seen major franchises like Avengers and Jurassic World get gigantic roll outs, but I don’t know if anything rivals what we’re seeing for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The movie may not hit theaters until Nov. 11, but the merchandise and product tie-ins have already flooded the market. If you’re like me, then you’ve already purchased several of these items. If not, now you have a handy list to help with all of your shopping. These are just some of the best Black Panther: Wakanda Forever marketing tie-ins.
McDonald’s Happy Meal Toys
Please take a moment and say a prayer for all the poor McDonald’s employees who will have to put up with adult toy collectors. These are pretty awesome though, so I may need to order a Happy Meals for a few weeks.
Sprite
If there’s one soda that will give Black folks a special portal to Wakanda, obviously, it’s Sprite.
Mastercard
It’s nice that Mastercard wants to celebrate Black businesses, but buyer beware—there are always strings attached with credit cards.
Bevel Razor
I didn’t realize Marvel Studios was after the expensive razor market in Phase Five. Maybe it holds the key to the multiverse.
MAC Cosmetics
This beautiful collection is one of the few products that genuinely looks like it came from Wakanda.
My Black is Beautiful
If you’re telling me your product will make my hair look like Angela Bassett’s, then I’m sold.
Xbox
Will this new hardware make me as smart as Shuri? Because gaming tech lost me after The Legend of Zelda.
Adidas
I absolutely need these sneakers, so I can be the coolest nerd at the comic book store. Where did you think I was going to wear them? To the gym? Don’t be silly.
Lexus
Is this car made of vibranium? Because that would be really helpful in Southern California.
Actively Black
Why yes, I do need to dress like a superhero at the farmers market. You don’t know how aggressive those old ladies get when the fresh baked bread comes out of the bakery.
BLK & Bold
The real question is, will this coffee give me the powers of the heart-shaped herb?
A Dozen Cousins
The Caribbean food brand is releasing its new Flavors of Wakanda collection, which features Jollof Rice, Jerk Chicken and Coconut Rice Seasoning Sauces, with a “vibranium” spoon.” You had me at Jerk Chicken.
