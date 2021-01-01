Having Faith: Giving Back in the Spirit of Imani, the Seventh Day of Kwanzaa

Illustration : maybe alice ( Shutterstock )

Having faith in those around us is the backbone of building community. In a year that has kicked Black people down over and over again, it is crucial that on Imani, the seventh day of Kwanzaa, we continue to build faith in the places that build up the community around us. The following places focus on providing faith, health, and upliftment to the members of the Black community, and in helping them, we help ourselves.

