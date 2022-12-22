I don’t know about you, but I’m counting the minutes until I can enjoy some much-needed relaxation this holiday season. And when I finally punch out for the rest of the year, nothing will come between me and my couch— that is, unless D’Angelo decides to do a free pop-up concert in Brooklyn.



Seriously though, this year I’m trying to do things differently. I’m trading in my well-loved (aka raggedy) pajamas for a more put-together look. Loungewear sets are an easy way to look good and feel great. And they’re practically everywhere right now, so you can find them at just about every price point.

If you’re planning on lounging this holiday season, do it in style with these great sets we’ve rounded up that work even if and when unexpected guests drop by.