Killed boyfriend who attempted to murder her

Similar to Bumpy Johnson, St. Clair didn’t move to Harlem until 1912. When she first moved there, she fell in love with a local criminal by the name of Duke. After he was murdered by a rival gang, she started to sell drugs with help of her new boyfriend Ed. But, after working together for a while, Stephanie wanted to start a business of her own, which Ed did not want.

As the story goes, he tried to choke St. Clair but when she pushed him off of her he fell and cracked his skull, resulting in his death.